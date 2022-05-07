Watch now: Longtime Lincoln barber still going strong after a half-century cutting hair

After a long day of throwing bales on the family farm near Lyons in the late 1960s, Dennis Kempke found a reprieve from the oppressive summer heat inside a barbershop.

Little did the teenager know what else he’d find there.

“My dad made me get a haircut, and I walked into the air conditioning and said, ‘This beats the hell out of farming,’” he said with a laugh. “I liked it. I’ve done it for 50 years, so I better like it.”

The decision Kempke made that day became a career that’s now stretched more than a half-century in south Lincoln. He got his start at Lincoln Barber College in 1970, graduated in 1971 and celebrated half-a-century of cutting hair last year.

And he’s still at it at the age of 69, cutting hair for 30 to 35 clients — most of whom he’s seen for decades — at Salon K near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road. The shop is owned by Kristy Thieler, who worked for Kempke for nine years before setting out on her own.

The opportunity to once again work with her mentor — and share his expertise with her staff — was too much to pass up, she said.

“He taught me everything I know, so it was easy,” Thieler said. “... When I left and started my own shop, I had a system from him.”

Kempke’s system has been pretty standard since he first started cutting hair in Indian Village in 1971. Though he no longer keeps books by hand, which he picked up from the wife of his first business partner, he maintains old-fashioned customer service and conversation are a critical part of succeeding in the industry.

By this point, he’s known his clients long enough to know what to talk about when they’re in his chair.

“You can only talk about hair so long,” Kempke said, “so you talk about kids, grandkids, Nebraska football.”

Any visit — whether to his former shop, Barbers on Arapahoe, or at Thieler’s Salon K — begins with one simple word: “Hello.”

That simple level of customer service has long been a hallmark of Kempke’s business, and it’s made the trip to his new workplace. Thieler said she impresses this lesson she learned from him years ago upon her newest barbers, stylists and aestheticians to this day.

“I love the fact that all the people who didn’t get to learn from him get to see him,” Thieler said. “... They get to learn customer service. Doesn’t matter if they get 10 hellos — every client should be told hello.”

Beyond the old-school customer service he brings to his barber’s chair, Kempke has also been in the business long enough to see styles come full circle.

“I’ve seen a ton of styles, and they’re all stupid,” Kempke said. “Back in the ‘90s, when kids wanted bowl cuts, I thought that was the ugliest style. When you’ve been doing this for 50 years, you’ve seen a lot of things.”

Amid all the changing styles, however, at least one of his longest-tenured clients has changed his hair very little.

Virgil Haase first started coming to Kempke for haircuts in 1975, when he was attending Northeast High School. Haase wanted long hair, but he needed it short in the front so that he could see to play football.

The obvious solution? A mullet, which Haase still wears today.

Forty-seven years later, Kempke is still using almost the exact same approach for Haase’s hair — something Haase said other barbers he’s visited couldn’t replicate, particularly how he blends the sides.

“I like how he cuts my hair,” Haase said. “He’s good people, and I’ve never had a problem.”

Kempke said that the 30 to 35 clients he keeps — most of whom he’s known for ages — make him enjoy coming into work when most barbers his age have retired.

Even at his age, the ability to talk with his clients and do what he loves — still in the air conditioning — keeps him cutting hair more than 50 years after he got his start.

Kempke said he has no plans to slow down, though he might find time to sneak in a few more rounds of golf in the future.

“They say, ‘Who do I go to to cut my hair after 40, 50 years?” he said. “... I’ll probably do this more.”

