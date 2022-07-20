Watch now: Lincoln's Pershing mural is coming down — very carefully

The tiles are coming down but, thanks to months of furious fundraising by a small group of people who want to save the giant Pershing mural, this is no demolition.

What began Wednesday morning is a careful, painstaking job, where 763,000 one-inch square tiles — 40 different shades and colors — are coming down in 4-by-8-foot sections, being numbered by column and row, stacked carefully on plywood and stored by the Nebraska State Historical Society until they can be reassembled.

Mike McCullough, who owns MTZ Properties, has been working for weeks to prepare for the work that started Tuesday. He and his workers took down a canopy in front of the old auditorium so they could get closer to the 38-by-140-foot mural that’s covered the front of the auditorium since 1957.

They laid concrete close to the building for their equipment, and Tuesday morning they made their way to the bottom corner of the mural, built the year McCullough was born. Like so many Lincolnites, he walked under that mural to graduations and basketball games and car shows and concerts.

“It’s incredible work that was done 65 years ago. I’m incredibly proud that I’m able to help,” McCullough said. “I had no idea how intricate it actually was until we got up close to it.”

It took some trial and error to figure out the best way to remove the tiles, and he landed on adhering a sticky, specialized material, similar to contact paper, on 4-by-8-foot sections of the mural, then putting a putty-like tool behind the mural and carefully pulling the tiles off, section by section.

There are about 250 sections, which McCullough decided to do row by row — from bottom to top, moving from the north to south end of the mural.

They got about 15 feet up Wednesday, he said, and although he’ll soon know more about how long it will take to finish, he expects it will take all of August.

The mural was designed by Leonard Thiessen and William Hammond and when it was finished was thought to be the largest of its kind in the western hemisphere.

The city planned to demolish it, along with the building, to make way for a new project by the Omaha-based White Lotus Development to create affordable housing, some retail, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, a community green space and — potentially — a new central city library on the block bounded by Centennial Mall, 16th, N and M streets.

Liz Shea-McCoy, the local arts advocate who orchestrated the city’s first public art project, couldn’t imagine losing the Lincoln landmark and the more people she talked to, the more people she realized felt the same way.

She and a small group of like-minded people got to work. They raised enough money for a feasibility study that revealed the mural was asbestos-free and could be safely removed.

So they kept raising money — fighting against the city’s impending timeline for starting the asbestos removal in the building itself and the demolition. They originally set the ambitious goal of raising $3 million by the end of April.

A few factors played into their getting a little more time: funding issues for the project could influence when it begins, so the city extended the May 1 deadline to June 1.

Supporters decided if they raised enough to safely remove the tiles — $844,000 — they could raise the additional $2 million needed for restoration and reinstallation later. That $2 million would also provide an endowment for future maintenance, restoration and repair, Shea-McCoy said.

In just four months, the fundraising efforts got donations from local business, family trusts, Nebraska foundations and 846 individual donors, Shea-McCoy said.

“The project really took on a life of its own,” she said. “I just held onto the reins, but not too tightly.”

She came downtown Tuesday to watch.

“I’m over the moon,” she said. "I’m so proud of the generous participation of so many Nebraskans ... who have this amazing feeling for the memories of Pershing and the magnificent mural.”

The painstaking process will be filmed by a camera set up across the street from the auditorium. Those interested in watching the live feed can do so by going to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation website htttps://www.nshsf.org/.

The group is still looking for a place to reinstall the mural. Shea-McCoy has talked with officials at the Lancaster County Event Center, but is now thinking a city park might be a better place. The idea, she said, is to reinstall it at closer to eye level, with seating landscaping, lighting and site security.

The new location for the mural showing the 38 figures depicting an array of spring, dance and circus events will honor generations of Nebraskans who participated in athletic competitions, attended their first concerts, graduations and other events at the Pershing Auditorium, Shea-McCoy said.

It’s unclear when reinstallation might happen, and until then the Nebraska State Historical Society has agreed to store the tiles, McCullough said.

“In addition to honoring past Nebraska generations, the new installation will simultaneously preserve an important piece of Nebraska history for our state’s future generations,” Shea-McCoy said.

She and other advocates believe it will provide educational opportunities and plan to develop lesson plans that focus on Nebraska’s statewide standards and incorporate historical, mathematical, scientific, and artistic elements of the mural.

Public art like this, she said, contributes to a community’s identity.

“Nebraska has a rich, diverse history that is worth remembering, and worth the cost of preserving,” Shea-McCoy said.

Tax deductible donations for the restoration and reinstallation of the mural may be made online at https://www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing a check to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (128 North 13th Street, Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508), noting Pershing Mural in the ‘Memo’ line of the check.