Watch now: Lincoln's Jonathon Goodro gets first credit as co-producer as 'Chariot' premieres

Jonathon Goodro says his life has been narrated by the movies. Every memorable moment in his life, from Halloweens spent with his father to dates and family gatherings, can be earmarked with a flick.

And perhaps no movie experience will carry as much weight for the Lincoln man as Friday’s journey to the Marcus Grand Cinema.

“This is going to be special,” said Goodro, who doesn’t know exactly how he’ll react when the credits begin to roll following the premiere of “Chariot” and his name appears for the first time as a film’s co-producer.

“When I die someday, somebody is going to pop in ‘Chariot,’ whether they find it on an old reel somewhere or wherever, and my name is going to be on that. That legacy, there’s not enough money to buy that. It’s priceless.”

At 36, he’s still too young to be thinking about the end. Rather, he’s focused on leaving his mark on the world through storytelling. “Chariot,” which stars John Malkovich, is his first big step in a journey he hopes will be lengthy — and one that began so unconventionally.

After leaving Creighton University one year into what he thought would be his path to becoming a psychologist, he decided the movie industry was his true calling. Still, he had no desire to incur the debt that would be required to enroll in film school.

“I thought about it and then figured that would be another $120,000 in debt,” he said. “In this type of industry, to go into that kind of debt, it’s very hard to pull yourself out.”

Instead, he began studying the industry, networking and meeting as many people as possible before getting a break running for coffee and blocking sets for “Dedication,” a movie shot in New York.

The movie industry is always looking for people willing to work hard for virtually no pay. Goodro was more than willing to learn the game while starting at the bottom.

He then found himself doing more thankless work, including looking for investors for various projects. That showed a selfless side that drew the attention of Adam Sigal.

Sigal wrote and directed "Chariot," a script that Goodro fell in love with.

"We connected with that script," Goodro said. "He told me he needed someone to work in tandem with him — to find money and to help development. He said, 'I want you there with me.'"

"Chariot" is a story of dying and reincarnation, of sadness and hope. That it premieres on Good Friday, a day that embodies all of those things, only makes the occasion more special.

The movie was shot in Little Rock, Arkansas, in January 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. But the 21-day shoot went without a hitch, Goodro said.

He's seen rough cuts of the film but won't see the finished version until he's in the Grand on Friday night.

Getting the movie to premiere in Lincoln took some doing. Originally, it was only set to open in America's biggest cities, but Goodro said he made a call to Marcus Theatres and convinced them to show "Chariot" in Omaha and Lincoln, too.

"I worked hard to get to this point," he said. "I really want my friends and family to go see it in the movie theater. ... I want them to see it on a big screen. I want them to buy popcorn and make an event out of it. I want them to feel what I feel every time I go to the movie theater. The phones are off. The curtain rises.

"That’s the way I grew up."

