 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch now: Lincoln's Jonathon Goodro gets first credit as co-producer as 'Chariot' premieres

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the new Trailer for Chariot starring John Malkovich! Let us know what you think in the comments below.

► Visit Fandango: https://www.fandango.com?cmp=Indie_YouTube_Desc

Want to be notified of all the latest indie movies? Subscribe to the channel and click the bell icon to stay up to date.

US Release Date: 2022

Starring: John Malkovich, Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar

Directed By: Adam Sigal

Synopsis: In this dark and twisted thriller, John Malkovich stars as Dr. Karn, an odd, eccentric specialist who guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison (Thomas Mann) experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient's future.

Watch More:

► New Indie Trailers: http://bit.ly/2Ey7fYy

► In Theaters This Week: http://bit.ly/2FrFEK1

► Comedy Trailers: http://bit.ly/2D3uhdR

► Action & Sci-Fi Trailers: http://bit.ly/2Doc5Zi

► Drama Trailers: http://bit.ly/2DjXQ7E

► Movie Clips: http://bit.ly/2qTZMRE

► Behind the Scenes: http://bit.ly/2AQ16on

Fuel Your Movie Obsession:

► Subscribe to INDIE: http://bit.ly/2Ewwuuf

► Watch Movieclips ORIGINALS: http://bit.ly/2D3sipV

► Like us on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/2DikvkY

► Follow us on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/2mgkaHb

► Follow us on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/2mg0VNU

Fandango MOVIECLIPS INDIE channel is the destination for all things related to indie, foreign, and documentary films. Subscribe to keep up with the latest festival news, art house openings, film reviews, and more.

Jonathon Goodro says his life has been narrated by the movies. Every memorable moment in his life, from Halloweens spent with his father to dates and family gatherings, can be earmarked with a flick.

And perhaps no movie experience will carry as much weight for the Lincoln man as Friday’s journey to the Marcus Grand Cinema.

Chariot

Thomas Mann is one of the stars of "Chariot," which premieres in Lincoln on Friday.

“This is going to be special,” said Goodro, who doesn’t know exactly how he’ll react when the credits begin to roll following the premiere of “Chariot” and his name appears for the first time as a film’s co-producer.

“When I die someday, somebody is going to pop in ‘Chariot,’ whether they find it on an old reel somewhere or wherever, and my name is going to be on that. That legacy, there’s not enough money to buy that. It’s priceless.”

Jonathon Goodro

Lincoln's Jonathon Goodro co-produced "Chariot," which stars John Malkovich. It premiers Friday at the Marcus Grand Cinema.

At 36, he’s still too young to be thinking about the end. Rather, he’s focused on leaving his mark on the world through storytelling. “Chariot,” which stars John Malkovich, is his first big step in a journey he hopes will be lengthy — and one that began so unconventionally.

People are also reading…

After leaving Creighton University one year into what he thought would be his path to becoming a psychologist, he decided the movie industry was his true calling. Still, he had no desire to incur the debt that would be required to enroll in film school.

“I thought about it and then figured that would be another $120,000 in debt,” he said. “In this type of industry, to go into that kind of debt, it’s very hard to pull yourself out.”

Instead, he began studying the industry, networking and meeting as many people as possible before getting a break running for coffee and blocking sets for “Dedication,” a movie shot in New York.

The movie industry is always looking for people willing to work hard for virtually no pay. Goodro was more than willing to learn the game while starting at the bottom.

He then found himself doing more thankless work, including looking for investors for various projects. That showed a selfless side that drew the attention of Adam Sigal.

Sigal wrote and directed "Chariot," a script that Goodro fell in love with.

"We connected with that script," Goodro said. "He told me he needed someone to work in tandem with him — to find money and to help development. He said, 'I want you there with me.'"

"Chariot" is a story of dying and reincarnation, of sadness and hope. That it premieres on Good Friday, a day that embodies all of those things, only makes the occasion more special.

The movie was shot in Little Rock, Arkansas, in January 2021, in the midst of the pandemic. But the 21-day shoot went without a hitch, Goodro said.

Leading Off: What wine pairs best with Oreos? James Arthur Vinyards has the answer
Leading Off: Channeling her inner Patsy: Singer returning to Lincoln to headline TADA musical
Leading Off: A bus ride with John Madden was a journey to remember

He's seen rough cuts of the film but won't see the finished version until he's in the Grand on Friday night. 

Getting the movie to premiere in Lincoln took some doing. Originally, it was only set to open in America's biggest cities, but Goodro said he made a call to Marcus Theatres and convinced them to show "Chariot" in Omaha and Lincoln, too.

"I worked hard to get to this point," he said. "I really want my friends and family to go see it in the movie theater. ... I want them to see it on a big screen. I want them to buy popcorn and make an event out of it. I want them to feel what I feel every time I go to the movie theater. The phones are off. The curtain rises.

"That’s the way I grew up."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of teen's murder

Majdal Elias, an admitted drug dealer, already is serving 19 to 33 years in prison on drug and gun charges. Now, at his sentencing in May, he'll face another 33 years to life for the 2019 murder of 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas woman survives tornado in her bedroom closet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News