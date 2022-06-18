Watch now: Lincoln student opens boutique in Waverly inspired by late grandmother

Nineteen-year-old Rachel Fleeman is just like her peers — in most ways.

She loves movie nights with friends and traveling. Classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln keep her busy. She journals, reads and drinks plenty of coffee to fuel her late-night study sessions.

But when she’s not in school or scrolling through TikTok, she's curating wardrobes, creating stickers and crafting designs for trendy sweatshirts. But the hours she spends styling aren’t just for fun.

Unlike most of her classmates, she already knows the joys and challenges of running a small business.

Fleeman simply decided to stop saying “some day” and start chasing the dream she feels was born to pursue.

Tuesday, she opened a colorful clothing boutique in Waverly called Raine Company. The storefront peddles a variety of women’s clothing, home goods and other accessories. Many of the looks were designed by her.

When customers walk through her light pink door and past her potted plants, they’re greeted by joyful colors and Fleeman’s smiling face. A wave of rust, blush, mustard and baby blue ripples across the walls.

“It's a shop that’s inspired to make others feel good and love themselves,” Fleeman said. “The apparel, the meaning behind everything in here is to make you feel good about yourself.”

The young entrepreneur began Raine Company by peddling her products online, and she continues to sell her creations through her website and in more than 50 stores nationwide. But three designs and a few products blossomed into more ideas and a massive internet following that overtook her home.

“I needed a bigger space out of my parents basement, so I looked for office spaces,” Fleeman said. “I guess a storefront was always something I wanted, but it wasn't really on my radar.”

When her aunt let her know that a space next door to the hair salon opened up, Fleeman jumped on it.

After weeks of remodeling, redecorating and rearranging, the store was finally ready for business. She proudly reported that her first day was a bustling success.

“There's been so much love, and I don't even know how to describe the feeling of it,” Fleeman said. “I get messages daily from people who say my business inspires them. … So getting to meet those people, at least the local ones, has been so cool.”

While Fleeman is inspiring others, her boutique draws inspiration from someone else. Her grandmother, Elaine, passed away in 2020 after 14 years battling Parkinson’s disease. Fleeman said she spread joy everywhere she went, and her business seeks to follow that legacy.

The name “Raine” is a combination of her and grandmother’s names. She began the concept as a senior in high school at Lincoln Pius X, looking to find hope while grieving.

“We were super close,” Fleeman said. “She never complained. She loved constantly on people.”

Several of Fleeman’s family members and closest friends have helped make her goals a reality. Her mom, sister and cousin helped paint the walls and give the space its enthusiastic feel.

Her best friend, Sophie Thorson, helped package and pose for Fleeman’s photos and offered endless support.

“When I wear her stuff, I always get compliments and like to tell people ‘Oh, it's my best friend's business,’” Thorson said.

Thorson said her friend has been kept plenty occupied trying to get the store in order. Instead of hanging out at each other’s houses, they’ve been spending every spare moment organizing clothes for the grand opening.

But Thorson wouldn’t trade her time with Fleeman. She said she’s always been there to cheer her up on dark days.

“She cares about her people more than anyone I've ever met,” Thorson said. “She hates people feeling bad about themselves.”

Thorson is sure Fleeman’s genuine nature will be evident in everything she does with the business.

Her aunt who works next door, Kendra Speicher, said she expects her niece to thrive.

She's a hard worker and a people person through-and-through, Speicher said.

“She's got great potential here and with her business online, reaching out to people and bringing smiles and joy,” Speicher said. “You kind of get that feeling walking in here.”

Past the entryway are racks of pastel sundresses, woven pillows, mugs, caps, candles and books. Inspirational tees spread messages like “treat yourself kindly” and “don’t stress about the could haves.”

Those messages are what ultimately inspire the young woman to juggle school, business ownership and the challenges of being a college student.

Fleeman spent the week preparing for the boutique's grand opening that doubles as a birthday party (she turned 20 over the weekend), but she’s most excited to meet more internet supporters and new friends.

Like everything else she does, it’s all about the community.

“If it wasn't for the people, this wouldn't exist. Seeing their love and their comments and messages and everything like that, that's what keeps me going,” Fleeman said. “To be able to make a difference in their life; that's definitely my favorite part.”

