Watch now: Lincoln residents urged to dispose of fireworks safely

The Fourth of July is a day full of barbecues, parades, celebrations and most of all, fireworks. But, the colorful explosives can cause fires and harm wildlife and water quality if not disposed of correctly.

As the holiday approaches and Lincoln firework sales open Sunday, the city is encouraging residents to take the necessary steps at the end of their celebrations to ensure a safe weekend.

Exploded fireworks should be cooled and soaked in a bucket of water before being thrown away to avoid starting fires in trash cans. The water should then be dumped into a toilet or sink to avoid putting harmful chemicals into our streams and lakes.

"Every year we see people put fireworks that weren't all the way out into our totes with other trash and start fires. These totes will burn down completely and not even be recognizable," said Melissa Mercier, director of organics and sustainability for Uribe Refuse. "If people have them close to their houses or garage, that can start fires there too."

Cardboard canisters and packaging should also be thrown out instead of recycled due to contamination risks.

Additionally, fireworks contain chemicals that can enter waterways and harm wildlife.

"When you leave fireworks and debris on the ground, it eventually washes into storm drains, which is why we say if it's in our streets, it's in our streams," said Erin Kubicek, environmental health educator for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.

Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful is hosting a firework cleanup at Oak Lake from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5 following the annual Uncle Sam Jam.

Any unexploded fireworks can be taken to a free collection event in the east parking lot of Oak Lake Park from 9 a.m. to noon July 5. Unexploded fireworks should not be thrown away.

