WATCH NOW: Lincoln protesters torch building, leave destruction

Cris Petersen, who joined Clayton in cleaning up, had just dropped off doughnuts at the police department.

"I was up crying since 3 o'clock this morning and decided it's better to do nice things than nothing," she said.

Lancaster County employees Dean Daniel and Jerry Smith were scrubbing yellow paint from the chest of the Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Their boss, Jim Kohmetscher, the county facilities manager, said that for any cleanup volunteers who show up, "we'll give 'em brooms."

He said workers had cleared objects from around the building that could be used as weapons before Saturday's protest, but there were still broken windows. Blue paint splotches shot by protesters from paintball guns covered the front of the building.

Kohmetscher said he hoped there would not be a repeat Sunday night.

The organizer of a Black Lives Matter rally planned for Sunday afternoon said he is working to keep his event peaceful.

Organizer Kameron Neeman said he began coordinating with the Lincoln Police Department on the event days before an impromptu protest early Saturday morning at 27th and O streets turned violent.