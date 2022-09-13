Watch Now: Lincoln native Ingrid Griffin releases her sixth single

Ingrid Griffin, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who is now a junior music major at the University of Southern California, has released another single.

"Dancing in My Mind" was written, performed and produced by Griffin. It's her sixth single and comes on the heels of "Red Cup," which she released early in the summer.

"It's a classic breakup, pining-away song," she said.

Her songs have been heard by thousands of people and are available on every streaming service from Apple to Spotify. Griffin spent the summer busking at the Haymarket farmers market and also played the York County Fair in early August.

Griffin, who planned to major in musical theater at USC, made the change to focus strictly on her music.

"I do like how with music, I get to pave my own path," she said last month. "I feel as much as I love theater, it’s hard to be at the mercy of casting directors. This way I can just do my own thing — almost."