Watch now: Lincoln Marathon winds down as runners finish at Ed Weir Stadium
Watch now: Lincoln Marathon winds down as runners finish at Ed Weir Stadium

Lincoln Marathon 5.1

Runners take off from the starting line during the 2021 Lincoln Marathon on Sunday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lincoln marathon

The Lincoln Marathon kicked off downtown Sunday morning at 7 a.m., and runners weaved their way through the city for several hours.

The course took runners down Sheridan Boulevard and through College View, and for those aiming to complete the full 26-mile marathon, out and back from Holmes Lake before finishing in one of the last scheduled events at Ed Weir Stadium.

Most runners had completed the half marathon by late morning, and the majority of those running the full marathon were nearing the finish by early afternoon.

Coronavirus precautions limited the field to less than half of its normal size, but about 5,000 still participated. The 2020 Lincoln Marathon was canceled because of the pandemic, so Saturday marked the first time it's been held since 2019.

Lincoln Marathon map, 2021
