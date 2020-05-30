WATCH NOW: Lincoln Mall office building burned after protesters, police clash for second night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Peaceful protests eroded in Lincoln for the second night in a row, culminating with law enforcement officers advancing on protesters outside the County-City Building shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The clash between protesters and police heightened in the 11 o'clock hour on Saturday evening, as tear gas canisters were deployed on those in the crowd who lobbed objects, including fireworks, at law enforcement officers in riot gear.

The occasional volley of tear gas and rubber bullets continued well into Sunday morning. Across the street from the County-City Building, protesters broke windows at the Landmark Centre and adjacent office buildings on Lincoln Mall, even as they were chastised by other protesters.

Some in the crowd were seen entering the buildings, in some cases sparking fires that others in the crowd carrying fire extinguishers worked to douse.

It appeared at least one of the protesters at the County-City Building was taken into custody. Two of those carrying fire extinguishers were detained.

Hours after crowds dispersed, however, Lincoln firefighters were called to a fire at a multi-story insurance building at 601 S. 12th St.