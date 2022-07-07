Watch now: Lincoln East sophomore helps create reading program to benefit newborns

Community members gathered Thursday morning at the Eiseley Branch Library to launch a new program that was created by a Lincoln East sophomore to foster a reading routine between caregivers and their newborn.

Through Books for Babies, all babies born in Lincoln hospitals will receive a free, developmentally appropriate board book.

Along with the book, caregivers will receive an informational pamphlet they can present at any Lincoln library to receive another free book for their newborn.

Ellie Hiser, a sophomore at Lincoln East, realized how great the need was for kids to be read to when her mother volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Iowa.

"Families she worked with often had young kids, but never had any books in their homes," Hiser said.

Last summer, she began working to make her idea a reality by reaching out to Bryan Health. From there, they partnered with CHI St. Elizabeth and Lincoln City Libraries.

The program is being funded through donations from the hospitals, a Community Health Endowment grant and private contributions.

Marilyn Moore, vice president of the Community Health Endowment, said while it may seem silly to read to a newborn, language and vocabulary growth begins from birth.

"The first two years are probably the most important cognitive development and emotional development in a young child's life," Moore said.

The program will include a wide variety of books written in English, Spanish and Arabic, according to Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director.

Lincoln City Libraries wants to make sure caregivers of all backgrounds are able to read to their newborns by acquiring more books in other languages going forward, Leach said.

"This looks different for every family and for each child in the family, so we want to make sure that people can make it their own," Leach said.

For more information on the program, visit lincolnlibraries.org and select the “Kids and Teens” tab.