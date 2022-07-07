 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured

Watch now: Lincoln East sophomore helps create reading program to benefit newborns

  • Updated
  • 0

Community members gathered Thursday morning at the Eiseley Branch Library to launch a new program that was created by a Lincoln East sophomore to foster a reading routine between caregivers and their newborn.

Through Books for Babies, all babies born in Lincoln hospitals will receive a free, developmentally appropriate board book.

Along with the book, caregivers will receive an informational pamphlet they can present at any Lincoln library to receive another free book for their newborn.

Books for Babies, 7.7

Children's books sit on a podium during an event Thursday at the Eiseley Branch Library announcing Books for Babies, a program which will give all babies born at Lincoln hospitals a free, developmentally appropriate board book.

Ellie Hiser, a sophomore at Lincoln East, realized how great the need was for kids to be read to when her mother volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate in Iowa.

"Families she worked with often had young kids, but never had any books in their homes," Hiser said.

Books for Babies, 7.7

Ellie Hiser smiles while her parents Elizabeth "Buffy" Hiser (left) and Dan Hiser look on during an event at the Eiseley Branch Library announcing Books for Babies, a program founded by Hiser which will provide all babies born at Lincoln hospitals with a free, developmentally appropriate board book.

Last summer, she began working to make her idea a reality by reaching out to Bryan Health. From there, they partnered with CHI St. Elizabeth and Lincoln City Libraries.

People are also reading…

The program is being funded through donations from the hospitals, a Community Health Endowment grant and private contributions.

Marilyn Moore, vice president of the Community Health Endowment, said while it may seem silly to read to a newborn, language and vocabulary growth begins from birth.

Books for Babies, 7.7

Marilyn Moore, vice president of the Community Health Endowment, speaks during an event Thursday at the Eiseley Branch Library announcing the Books for Babies program.

"The first two years are probably the most important cognitive development and emotional development in a young child's life," Moore said.

The program will include a wide variety of books written in English, Spanish and Arabic, according to Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director.

Lincoln City Libraries wants to make sure caregivers of all backgrounds are able to read to their newborns by acquiring more books in other languages going forward, Leach said.

Books for Babies, 7.7

Pat Leach, Lincoln City Libraries director, speaks during an event Thursday at the Eiseley Branch Library announcing the Books for Babies program.

"This looks different for every family and for each child in the family, so we want to make sure that people can make it their own," Leach said.

For more information on the program, visit lincolnlibraries.org and select the “Kids and Teens” tab.

City terminates Williams library lease at Arnold Elementary as it prepares for move
Library invites Lincolnites to participate in community art creation
Plans for new central library bond issue pushed back because of uncertainty caused by COVID-19
Lincoln library director plans to retire in August

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News