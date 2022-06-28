 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Watch now: Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes anteater pup

  • 0

The Lincoln Children's Zoo has welcomed an anteater pup to its fur, scale and feather-clad family.

The zoo's giant anteater Maisy gave birth to a healthy pup May 29. The pup has been named Lancaster after his or her home county.

Brews at the Zoo events start June 18
Watch now: Rejected at birth, Lincoln zoo's newest giraffe calf thriving, ready to meet public

Zoo officials say it's too early to determine whether Lancaster is male or female — it can take several weeks for the sex of a pup to become noticeable — but an announcement will be made soon.

Giant anteaters are categorized as a vulnerable species by the International Union Conservation of Nature, and they have a high risk of extinction.

Because of that, Lincoln Children's Zoo CEO Evan Killeen said Lancaster's arrival was especially notable.

"With the continued decrease in population of giant anteaters, this birth is incredibly important for animal conservation efforts," he said. "We're so excited for everyone to meet Lancaster."

Killeen said Maisy, who is 3 years old, has been a great mother so far.

People are also reading…

Maisy was pregnant for about six months. After birth, giant anteater pups will crawl on their mother's back, where they'll reside for up to a year, getting down periodically to explore.

Lancaster's birth was planned as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, which identifies potential breeding opportunities for endangered animal populations.

The public will be able to see Lancaster starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. The pup and mom will only be in their exhibit from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Because they will have indoor access, they may not always be visible.

Watch now: Meet Mosi, the first giraffe born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
National Geographic's Photo Ark on display at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The biggest star in our galaxy is about to die, here's what that means for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News