Watch now: Lincoln Children's Zoo welcomes anteater pup

Maisy was pregnant for about six months. After birth, giant anteater pups will crawl on their mother's back, where they'll reside for up to a year, getting down periodically to explore.
Lancaster's birth was planned as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, which identifies potential breeding opportunities for endangered animal populations.
The public will be able to see Lancaster starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. The pup and mom will only be in their exhibit from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Because they will have indoor access, they may not always be visible.
