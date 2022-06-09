Watch now: LFR recruits suit up for live fire simulation

Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s latest recruitment class stepped into the fire for the first time Thursday.
The 13 soon-to-be firefighters — eight men and five women — put their skills to the test, preparing for a real emergency through a coordinated burn scenario. LFR set a practice structure ablaze to give the recruits a chance to put it out.
LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist said Lincolnites should feel safe knowing these recruits have received proper training and practice. The group is hardworking, team-oriented and positive, she said.
“It's a nice, diverse class,” Crist said. “They come from all different backgrounds. Some have fire backgrounds. … Some are starting from the ground up and learning everything they've ever known about fire here, in our academy.”
LFR used a concrete house designated for practice to create the scenario. The structure, which has been around since the 1960s, was filled with plywood and straw.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
