Watch now: LFR recruits suit up for live fire simulation

Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s latest recruitment class stepped into the fire for the first time Thursday.

The 13 soon-to-be firefighters — eight men and five women — put their skills to the test, preparing for a real emergency through a coordinated burn scenario. LFR set a practice structure ablaze to give the recruits a chance to put it out.

LFR spokesperson Nancy Crist said Lincolnites should feel safe knowing these recruits have received proper training and practice. The group is hardworking, team-oriented and positive, she said.

“It's a nice, diverse class,” Crist said. “They come from all different backgrounds. Some have fire backgrounds. … Some are starting from the ground up and learning everything they've ever known about fire here, in our academy.”

LFR used a concrete house designated for practice to create the scenario. The structure, which has been around since the 1960s, was filled with plywood and straw.

They took a match to the inside, waited for the flames to grow, and then let the newbies work.

The team practiced 15 times, switching roles each round so everyone felt proficient in each position.

Recruit Daniel Moore said he felt more confident after battling the blaze.

“We've been out here for weeks really practicing hard,” Moore said. “It's nice to really get those reps in with a live fire and really see what we got.”

Moore’s class is finishing 13 weeks of fire training before moving onto EMS training for another six weeks. The crew will then move onto additional training on their rigs.

Moore said his experience with LFR has been positive so far, and he believes the instructors have given the recruits a chance to be successful. His fellow recruits are highly motivated, he said.

“It's been a family atmosphere,” Moore said. “Everyone comes down here with a smile on their face, and they really want to show you what they have to offer.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

