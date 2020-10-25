Watch now: Law enforcement supporters brave the cold to 'Back the Blue'

EAGLE — Despite cold temperatures and freezing drizzle, law enforcement supporters stayed committed to showing up for those who serve Sunday afternoon.
A group of about 80 local law enforcement officers and their supporters gathered at Eagle Raceway for a "Back the Blue" event organized by Patriotic Productions. The organization normally focuses on honoring veterans through honor flights and memorials but has turned its focus in recent months to pro-police events because of the current political climate, said Bill Williams, who founded Patriotic Productions with his wife, Evonne.
"We turned our attention to Back the Blue after watching the going-ons around the country these last six to eight months; the violence toward, the disrespect shown to law enforcement," he said. "We knew we had to do something."
Patriotic Productions held a similar event in July in Omaha, which over 2,000 people attended. Williams originally wanted to hold Sunday's event in Lincoln, but Lancaster County's lengthy application process to hold events during the coronavirus pandemic pushed him to move it to nearby Cass County.
The event featured country artist Lee Greenwood performing the national anthem and his hit song “God Bless the USA.” Several speakers also discussed their experience as or with law enforcement and the need to support officers.
'To heck with it' — Pro-police rally organizer moves event from Lancaster County over virus restrictions
Mrs. Nebraska Jaime Seeman spoke about her husband, who is a Lincoln Police Department officer, and the sacrifices her family has made for his service.
“What we've experienced in 2020 is what I like to call moral injury,” she said. “What they sign up to do is to go out and to protect and serve us. The disrespect that they're getting day in and day out through the media and through social media, through people out on the streets and in the grocery stores, all over, it's moral injury.”
Many attendees said it was important to show up despite the cold weather, just as law enforcement officers are committed to serving their communities in any condition.
Alan Hanke came from Modale, Iowa, to be at the event.
'People don't want to be cops' — During a charged time, law enforcement struggles to diversify staff
“There’s so much animosity around the country toward law enforcement,” he said. “People just don’t want anything to do with them, and they want to defund them, and that’s just not right.”
Speaker Sharon Orduna expressed her gratitude to those supporting law enforcement, including her husband, who served with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 29 years.
"That thin blue just got a whole lot thicker today because we're gonna always stand for you," she said. "We're gonna always Back the Blue.”
Photos: Sunday's 'Back the Blue' rally in Eagle
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.