Watch now: Law enforcement supporters brave the cold to 'Back the Blue'

Mrs. Nebraska Jaime Seeman spoke about her husband, who is a Lincoln Police Department officer, and the sacrifices her family has made for his service.

“What we've experienced in 2020 is what I like to call moral injury,” she said. “What they sign up to do is to go out and to protect and serve us. The disrespect that they're getting day in and day out through the media and through social media, through people out on the streets and in the grocery stores, all over, it's moral injury.”

Many attendees said it was important to show up despite the cold weather, just as law enforcement officers are committed to serving their communities in any condition.

Alan Hanke came from Modale, Iowa, to be at the event.

“There’s so much animosity around the country toward law enforcement,” he said. “People just don’t want anything to do with them, and they want to defund them, and that’s just not right.”

Speaker Sharon Orduna expressed her gratitude to those supporting law enforcement, including her husband, who served with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 29 years.

"That thin blue just got a whole lot thicker today because we're gonna always stand for you," she said. "We're gonna always Back the Blue.”