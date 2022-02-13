Watch now: Lace Valentines from 1909 — a timely gem from the grand lady of the Capitol

Deep inside one of the many boxes piled in the basement, under the yarn and the knitted scarves, buried amidst the memorabilia from 103 years of living, the daughter-in-law of the grand lady of the state Capitol found a gem.

A worn, black book from 1909 filled with intricate paper doilies and beautiful calligraphy, ornate pictures and heartfelt Valentine’s messages, a timely gift from Sally Gordon, who took her leave from this world 10 years ago.

On Valentine’s Day.

Karen Kilgarin, Gordon’s daughter-in-law, believes the Valentine book came from another venerable Lincoln icon, Miller and Paine. A retailer’s sample book from the Geo C. Whitney Co. — the largest Valentine manufacturer in the country when it closed in 1942 — the book is filled with the cards the department store could choose to sell.

The cards sold from 1¼ cents to up to 20 cents each, in quantities that would cost the department store a few dollars per box up to $50 for the largest Valentines. They came with ornately embossed envelopes.

The cards are adorned with cupids, boys in knickerbockers and girls in puffy dresses, cats and swans, flowers and beautiful, delicate paper doilies.

Inside, the words are as flowery as the cards that hold them.

“True Love: As music on the sea, as sunshine on the river, so hath it always been to me, so shall it be forever.”

“Love’s Captive: Just thine alone I am today, and thou art all to me. And ever on life’s winding way true sweethearts may we be.”

The Valentine card business thrived after the Civil War, capitalizing on a “surge in sentimentality,” that occurred because of the trauma of the war, according to an article in the Worcester Historical Museum chronicling the rise of the George C. Whitney Co.

By 1915, the article said, 90% of the Valentines exchanged came from the company in Worcester, which is likely why they came to Lincoln and landed in the hands of a woman with a singular sense of style marked by wide-brimmed hats, flowing scarves and distinctive jewelry.

Kilgarin doesn’t think Gordon worked at Miller and Paine — she modeled for the upscale Hoveland Swanson’s across the street. But she knew everyone.

People were drawn to Gordon, and Kilgarin figures she probably had a friend who gave her the book. Maybe because it was from 1909 — the year she was born.

“She didn’t know a stranger,” Kilgarin said, who met Gordon in 1984 during her last year as a state senator, the year Gordon began working at the Capitol. Years later, friends set Kilgarin up with Gordon’s son Jim. They married in 2008. Jim Gordon died in September.

Kilgarin was thrilled to find the Valentine book, but not surprised. Because Gordon never wasted anything, and never threw anything away.

Maybe it was because she grew up during the depression. Maybe it was sentiment, or a sense that she had lived through so much history — she died six weeks before her 103rd birthday.

Or, just maybe, it was so fate could send a daughter-in-law a perfect, timely gem. Full of words of love.

