Watch now: 'It's spectacular': Quilt museum shows off red and white collection

Last October, a small group of ambassadors from the International Quilt Museum ventured to New York to visit with 91-year-old Joanna S. Rose, who was gifting them her extensive collection of red and white quilts.

Rose died three weeks later, but not before passing on her legacy.

And what a legacy it is. Her collection, gathered over years of searching flea markets and antique stores, features 650 quilts that represent three centuries and various hues of red and white.

Last month, the quilt museum opened a show featuring the Rose collection that will run through the middle of September.

"It's spectacular," said longtime Lincoln resident Sally Campbell, a former president of the Lincoln Quilters Guild. "It's going to blow people's minds."

There are so many mind-blowing aspects to this story, from packing and transportation of a collection that has been appraised in the neighborhood of $650,000 to the exhibit itself, which could only feature 81 quilts because of the museum's limited space to the way people are flocking to see it.

"We've had our two biggest months ever," said Carolyn Ducey, the quilt museum's curator. "It's always gratifying to hear the gasps out of people who come here to see this show. We've gotten that."

Ducey was charged with the unenviable task of paring the exhibit to 81 — a far cry from when, for her 80th birthday, Rose's husband Daniel spent more than $1 million to showcase all 650 quilts for five days in the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. At that time, it was the largest exhibition of quilts ever held in New York.

"It was an amazing show," Ducey said. "We tried to follow their lead in setting up our show. It took three months to develop and there was a lot of back and forth."

Unlike the Park Avenue Armory, which featured high ceilings and allowed the exhibit to be set up with some of the quilts spiraling vertically from the rafters, the quilt museum is limited by 16-foot ceilings.

"We tried to keep in mind the armory show and be just as creative," Ducey said. "With a red and white collection, you'd be surprised at the different colors and different hues."

One of the most eye-catching quilts was created in 1860 by a woman named Lavinia Rose (no relation to Joanna) in Cortland, New York. She married into a blended family with 11 children and this particular quilt — signed and featuring a religious message — was made for her oldest stepson.

"I'm always thrilled when we have a known name," Ducey said. "We can find out quite a bit about them through census records."

It's one of the things that makes the quilts so interesting, Campbell said. Every one of them has a story. Each of them is a piece of history.

"That's the fascinating part," she said.

Getting the quilts here required a large moving truck and plenty of cardboard to box each quilt, meticulously folded, separately.

In addition, they were frozen while in transit to kill any bugs or insect eggs, which have been known to damage quilt collections.

Once in Lincoln, they were moved to the on-site storage rooms at the museum. With the red and white collection, the International Quilt Museum now has more than 8,000 quilts in its possession.

“Joanna knew that we were going to be able to take care of her collection and that was hugely important to her,” Ducey said. “There are not a lot of museums that would be able to absorb this number of quilts.

"... The fact that the show is all red and white quilts, and that Nebraska is all red and white, it fits the International Quilt Museum on a whole other level."

