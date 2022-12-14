The Nebraska Department of Transportation, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other invited guests celebrated the opening of Lincoln South Beltway to all traffic Wednesday morning.

After decades of planning and more than two years of construction, the beltway — an 11-mile stretch of roadway that will change the course of Nebraska 2 and divert highway traffic out of Lincoln — opened Wednesday, marking a milestone for the city's largest road project.

The beltway, which stretches from U.S. 77 to 120th Street and largely runs just south of Saltillo Road, was envisioned and built to shift commercial truck traffic from the existing Nebraska 2 route that runs through south Lincoln, unclogging the arterial roadway that includes 17 stoplights.

Watch live as Journal Star photographers travel on the new beltway.

PhotoFiles: Interstate 80 dedication in 1961 Interstate 80 opening Interstate 80, Gretna Interstate 80, Lincoln Interstate 80 dedication Interstate 80 dedication How well do you know Lincoln streets?