Watch now: 'I know Baby Girl is my dog' — Shelter stay finally ends after four years

Dogs at the Capital Humane Society typically don’t have dream catchers hanging in their rooms.

They don’t have piles of presents from fans. Or special outings. Or frequent visitors.

Most dogs are adopted after just a week of being in the shelter.

But Baby Girl isn’t like most dogs.

The special, 9-year-old canine finally found her forever home after a record-long stay at CHS’s Pieloch Pet Adoption Center. Baby Girl started her stay in December 2017 and lived at the shelter until Kristy Raley brought her home March 15 of this year.

Today, she’s Raley’s whole world.

“She wakes up a big energized ball, just greets you the second you walk in the door,” Raley said. “She's always ready to go, lovey dovey.”

The 25-year-old waitress adopted Baby Girl following a rocky road for the pup. Baby Girl’s search for a loving owner took more than four years.

CHS executive director Matt Madcharo said the second-longest stay was a dog named Kayla, who lived with them for about a year.

“The shelter is supposed to be a temporary stop,” Madcharo said. “I never want them to stay around that long.”

During Baby Girl’s extended visit, the staff became attached to her. The shy American Staffordshire Terrier/Australian Shepherd mix would take park trips with staff and sometimes stay overnight at their homes.

She became fond of the CHS employees, and she began to show her gentler, cuddly nature.

“She was so protective and close with us,” director of service Amanda Carson said. “We bond with the animals, but it was a different kind of bond we had with her, since she was there for so long.”

Carson said she thinks it took Baby Girl a while to find a home because of her needs. In addition to having thyroid issues and arthritis, she’s wary of new people. Baby Girl needed a home with no other dogs and someone who was willing to visit several times before adopting her. The repeat visits would allow Baby Girl to feel safe around her prospective family.

The humane society doesn't put pets down based on length of stay — only if there are severe health problems or behavior issues.

And while many appreciated seeing Baby Girl’s smile on social media, few were willing or able to work toward taking Baby Girl home with them. Madcharo said thousands of people view their pet adoption page, and some began to notice that Baby Girl’s toothy grin was a permanent staple.

“She kind of built a cult following,” Madcharo said.

Community members sent Baby Girl toys and Christmas gifts, and a handful even visited just to see her. Social media posts grew her fan base even more.

Despite the clout and casual visits, however, CHS staff began to get discouraged. They wondered if Baby Girl would ever get adopted. Some serious inquiries turned futile, and they knew Baby Girl wouldn’t warm up to just anyone. And she didn’t.

Until Raley.

Animal behaviorist Haley VanDewalle was there when Baby Girl and Raley met. VanDewalle said Baby Girl seemed to fall in love with her right away.

The feeling was mutual.

“She was like, ‘This is my dog,’ from the very beginning,” VanDeWalle said. “‘I know Baby Girl is my dog.’”

Raley said she knew Baby Girl was hers the moment the two locked eyes. She was willing to do whatever it took to have her best friend.

In order to get Baby Girl accustomed to Raley and to comfortably transition her out of shelter life, Raley visited twice a week for more than six months. The CHS staff became certain Raley was in it for the long haul and would be the perfect match for their four-legged friend.

Then, one sunny March day, Baby Girl was ready to finally come home.

“I'm just so proud and so blessed that she's home. She's finally home,” Raley said. “It took me a long time to get ahold of her.”

Carson called the adoption day, “bittersweet.” While they would miss Baby Girl’s snuggles, they were thrilled she had Raley.

The staff celebrated Baby Girl’s adoption by throwing her a party. The theme was “baby shower” — a play on her name, of course. Baby Girl enjoyed a dog-friendly cake while the employees shared slices of pizza.

Since her adoption, Baby Girl has visited VanDeWalle, Carson, Madcharo and her other CHS friends a few times, but they all said she seems much happier with Raley.

Raley said Baby Girl is almost like a different dog now that she’s in her home. She’s happier, healthier and she's even shed a little weight.

“She's more than excited to be home and out of that one room,” Raley said.

The pair visit CHS at least twice a month, and they make sure to send frequent text updates. Raley even said Baby Girl’s been recognized in public a few times.

Some have thanked her for taking care of Baby Girl. But for Raley, there was never any doubt that she would be the one to finally give the humane society’s most famous dog a home.

“I looked at her, she looked at me, and that was kind of it,” Raley said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

