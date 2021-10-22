Watch now: Hy-Vee in Plattsmouth sets record for largest ice cream sandwich

The Hy-Vee store in Plattsmouth set a chilling world record Friday, creating the largest ice cream sandwich.

The concoction took 30 Hy-Vee employees five hours to create, using 32 2-foot by 3-foot cookies and 182 14-pound cylinders of ice cream, resulting in a sandwich measuring 35 feet long, according to a news release. It weighed in at 2,960 pounds, and was divided up into smaller pieces and donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln and Food Bank for the Heartland.

The effort, which set a Guinness World Record, was Hy-Vee's way of kicking off its commitment to donate 5 million meals to families in need across the Midwest this holiday season.

"We hope this record-breaking ice cream sandwich draws attention to the cause, as well as helps local food banks who are assisting those in need,” Jeff Quandt, district vice president in Hy-Vee’s west region, said in a news release.

