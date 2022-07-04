Watch now: Hundreds spend July 4 at Nebraska's Capitol protesting overturn of Roe v. Wade

Protesters line the steps and sidewalks outside of the Nebraska State Capitol during an abortion rights rally held on Monday.
Hundreds of protesters line the street on the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol during an abortion rights rally held on Monday.
Protesters line the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol during an abortion rights Rally held on Monday.
Andie Trimble (left) and Nicole Polivka wear paint-stained dresses while protesting the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
"We won't go back" is written in chalk during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
An American flag decorated with coat hangers flies over a crowd of protesters during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
Alexa Elias (left) and Nicole Lewis join others in protest during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
Mary Ann Meisner holds a wire coat hanger while listening to speakers during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
Women display signs to passing cars during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
Protesters chant "my body, my choice" during an abortion rights rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
As the temperatures climbed Monday, hundreds of people took to the steps of the Nebraska State Capitol in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade last month.
After the rally kicked off with chants of "My body, my choice," Penny Greer, a pastor at the United Church of Christ, said the Fourth of July usually is a family-and-friends day spent privately at home.
"But we're here publicly because of who we are and what we care for," she said to a cheering crowd that extended across K street.
Greer said when the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case came down in 1973, striking down a Texas ban on abortions and finding women had a fundamental right to choose, she knew it would be a "total game-changer."
"Abortion is health care," she said.
Greer called on rally-goers to organize and fight.
A trail of speakers followed, including Robin Richards, a candidate for Legislative District 12 in Omaha, who said the crowd was a beacon of hope to people who have been silenced.
She encouraged people to be aware of the bills being introduced in the Legislature and offer testimony to let politicians know what they think.
"The courts have turned this into a local-control issue. So let's show them what the locals want," Richards said to yells of support.
Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum said activists need to take action. She told rally-goers to show up at Nebraska's anticipated special session, which Gov. Pete Ricketts said he would likely call to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade were overturned, talk to their state senators and donate time or money to get politicians who support reproductive rights elected.
With "The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen" carved in the doorway of the Capitol behind her, Andrea Evans of the Lincoln Women's March read a poem dedicated to her daughters and granddaughters and all daughters and granddaughters.
"We are definitely not your chattel nor your property. Let go of me. Set women free," she said to screams.
On the edge of the crowd, a Lincoln woman stood by a stroller with her 6-month-old daughter smiling up at her.
"She deserves to have the America that I had for the last 33 years. I worry about her future," said Brittany, who declined to give her last name.
