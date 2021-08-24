 Skip to main content
Watch now: Hundreds protest outside UNL fraternity after reported sexual assault
Watch now: Hundreds protest outside UNL fraternity after reported sexual assault

Hundreds of protestors are shown outside Tuesday night at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house, located at 1425 R Street.

 ANDREW WEGLEY, Journal Star

Hundreds of protestors converged on a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house Tuesday night after reports surfaced of an alleged sexual assault at the house. 

The crowd organized outside of the Phi Gamma Delta house, located at 1425 R Street, late Tuesday. 

The sexual assault was reported to campus police early Tuesday morning, and allegedly occurred Monday night. 

