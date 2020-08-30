Watch Now: Hundreds march in Lincoln in wake of Wisconsin shooting, protests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 300 people gathered at the state Capitol on Sunday night to march against police brutality and racial violence.

The March for Jacob Blake was organized by Black Leaders Movement LNK, a youth-led organization focused on creating justice and equality in Lincoln. Speakers kicked off the event before the group marched down K Street toward 27th Street and back to the Capitol.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back seven times Aug. 23 by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaving him paralyzed. The shooting sparked protests and violence in the city in the days following.

KaDeja Sangoyele, policy director for the organization, said the march was also for others, including James Scurlock, a Black man killed in Omaha during protests in May.

Sangoyele said the march's purpose was to have peoples' voices heard and to fight for justice for Black people.

"We're hoping that people hear our voices and they understand that our people are grieving," she said. "We really wanted to give people a space to grieve and let their anger be heard and let those emotions be felt."

Police followed the peaceful march, blocking off traffic along the route.