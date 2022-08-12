Watch now: Historic St. Mary's church in downtown Lincoln to undergo restoration project

St. Mary's Catholic Church has witnessed construction of the surrounding Capitol District for more than a century.

And now the church, which sits across the street from the Capitol and has been around since 1888, will be doing its own construction when it begins a $5 million to $7 million restoration project later this month.

Last July, just a month after he arrived at St. Mary's, the Rev. Joseph Walsh said he started becoming more aware of much-needed repairs.

"A parishioner came up to me and said, 'Father, we need to take care of this building, it's an eyesore,'" Walsh said.

Shortly after that conversation, 15 parishioners formed a restoration committee and began meeting once a month.

Those members had different specialties that related to the restoration; some were architects, construction workers, water specialists and business owners.

Cheever Construction and Clark & Enersen, who will be leading the project, are owned and operated by St. Mary's parishioners.

Other parishioners got involved simply out of love for the church.

"We just want to clean it up to restore the integrity of the building," said Melinda Pearson, a longtime parishioner.

Ted Czerniak, chairman of the restoration committee, says the restoration will be comprised of four different phases: west side restoration, mechanical, exterior and interior.

The church has chosen to prioritize repairing the landscape on the west side first, Czerniak said.

Walsh said over the years water infiltration on the west side has affected the church's brick and paint, and caused humidity issues. To solve this, they'll be removing the entrance on the west side and placing a statue base at the old door.

The current confessional and vestibule space will also be rebuilt into new sound-proof confessional booths that meet ADA standards.

Although they anticipate the entire restoration process to take about five to seven years, the first phase should only take up to three months.

The second phase will focus on upgrading the church's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system that's been in place since 1960.

Exterior and interior restorations will focus on plastering and repainting walls damaged by water.

With several parts of the church undergoing repairs, Walsh says they anticipate their services will be affected.

As of now, the church is unclear about what fundraising efforts will look like — they're awaiting fundraising approval from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

Although the church has wanted to restore its building for years now, Bishop James Conley said the former school ate up most of their finances.

"It was difficult to focus on repairing the church's foundation when we were worried about being able to pay our teachers and school staff," Conley said.

The restoration, Walsh says, reaffirms their commitment to preserve a historical and cultural monument in the community.

“It’s seen the whole history of the 20th century and now we want to make sure that it continues to see the 21st century,” he said.