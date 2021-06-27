 Skip to main content
Watch now: Golf ball-stealing fox the latest hazard at Ager course in Lincoln
Watch now: Golf ball-stealing fox the latest hazard at Ager course in Lincoln

Dean Dalton and his friend weren’t even keeping score a few weeks ago when they were hitting balls around the Jim Ager Golf Course in the heart of Lincoln.

Then the 24-year-old landed one on the green from the tee at No. 5.

“I’m definitely an amateur, so I was pumped,” he said. “It was my best shot of the day.”

But his chance at a birdie disappeared into the jaws of a fox, and then into the wild. And so did the ball of the golfer behind him.

“It trotted up to the green, looked at the ball for a second, grabbed it and ran back to wherever his little nest was.”

Wherever its little nest is, it’s getting crowded: The fox has already stolen dozens of golf balls this year from the nine-hole junior course, said Wade Foreman, the city’s golf business coordinator.

“There’s a fox out here that is liking to have a fun time with people’s golf balls. He’ll grab them and then run off into the trees.”

Foreman has seen foxes on the course — cut by Antelope Creek and alongside Antelope Park — since he started working out of there six years ago. And last year, he heard of a couple of reports of a ball-stealing fox. But the number of thefts exploded this year.

“It’s more prevalent. This year is the first time we’ve had one take golf balls on a regular occasion.”

He even witnessed the crime in early May, a little more than a month after the course opened for the season. He was golfing with his son when they watched a fox intercept another golfer’s ball and disappear into the trees.

As more reports piled up, a pattern developed. The fox was most active on the holes adjacent to the park — 4, 5 and 6 — and in the evenings, starting at 6 or 7 p.m.

They posted signs in the clubhouse, warning golfers about the fox and instructing them to clap if it gets too close. “We want the fox to not get close to people,” Foreman said. “We want them to report it if it gets aggressive.”

The golf course is doing the right thing, said Steve Beal, Lincoln’s Animal Control manager: Hazing the animals lets them know you’re present.

Beal isn’t a biologist but, based on his experience, he suspects the fox is driven by curiosity. It sees the golf balls as playthings, not prey.

And it’s building a collection. As far as Foreman knows, none of this season’s stolen property has been recovered yet.

“Somewhere, there’s a stash of quite a few golf balls.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Husker News