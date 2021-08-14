Watch now: Garth Brooks brings gameday atmosphere to Lincoln

For many in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, the late summer day felt awfully familiar.
The packed restaurants and bars in the Haymarket, the busy streets and lines to get into Memorial Stadium were reminiscent of a Husker gameday.
But it was music, not sport, that drew nearly 90,000 people to the stadium Saturday night, as country star Garth Brooks brought his stadium tour to Lincoln.
At 7:50 p.m., Brooks emerged from below a rising drum platform, grabbed a guitar and kicked things off with “All Day Long.”
Then, with the opening chords of “Rodeo,” the roar in Memorial Stadium reached fourth-quarter levels.
We want to see your photos and videos from the Garth Brooks concert. Please upload your original video here and upload photos here.
In 40 minutes, Brooks and his band had torn through nine songs, switching up the set list to do “Ask Me How I Know,” a request he spotted in the West Stadium.
Crisscrossing the stage, playing to all sides, Brooks repeatedly basked in the roar of the first concert to be held at the stadium since 1987.
"This is the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Brooks said, giving thanks to the University of Nebraska for allowing the show to occur. "This might be the loudest thing I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are national champions in all kinds of things.”
The festivities didn't start with the concert, though, as thousands gathered in the Haymarket and in parking lots around the stadium beginning early in the afternoon. Lines to get into the concert circled the stadium well before gates opened at 5 p.m.
Brad Dovenbarger and his fiancée, Shelia Peterson of Union, said they were excited as they headed to the stadium.
“It kind of has a football feel to it, I gotta say,” Dovenbarger said.
Peterson had seen Brooks several times before, but for Dovenbarger, Saturday was his first time.
“I’ve waited 38 years to see this man live,” he said.
David and Emily Ripp came from Grand Island and agreed the environment felt like a football Saturday.
“Though a lot less red than normal,” David said. “It’s good to get back to Lincoln.”
Very few people wore masks beforehand and during the concert. With coronavirus cases on the rise again in Lincoln, officials had expressed concern ahead of the concert.
Brain and Lisha Strasser of Omaha said they did have some hesitation about the crowds, but things weren’t as crowded as they had imagined. They also opted to take precautions, including wearing masks and keeping a distance from people, and said they were vaccinated.
“It sounded like a good time to come hear Garth Brooks,” Lisha said. “And to bring me back to my college days when I used to listen to him.”
Most concertgoers said they were just excited to finally be able to go to a live event.
Annette and Bradley Yousse came with their daughter, Ally, from Waterloo, Iowa. Annette said she was anxious to finally see Brooks live and to see people out and about again.
“It’s nice to see peoples' faces," she said.
Amy Jensen of Lincoln had seen Brooks before, but said she was excited to see him perform in the stadium and also appreciated the influx of people to Lincoln for the event.
“It's good to have life in Lincoln,” she said.
Photos, video: Garth Brooks draws 90,000 to Memorial Stadium
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks concert, 08.14
Garth Brooks Pre-concert Buildup
EH21081418.jpg
EH21081419.jpg
EH21081420.jpg
EH21081421.jpg
EH21081422.jpg
EH21081423.jpg
EH21081424.jpg
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.