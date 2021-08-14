Watch now: Garth Brooks brings gameday atmosphere to Lincoln

For many in downtown Lincoln on Saturday, the late summer day felt awfully familiar.

The packed restaurants and bars in the Haymarket, the busy streets and lines to get into Memorial Stadium were reminiscent of a Husker gameday.

But it was music, not sport, that drew nearly 90,000 people to the stadium Saturday night, as country star Garth Brooks brought his stadium tour to Lincoln.

At 7:50 p.m., Brooks emerged from below a rising drum platform, grabbed a guitar and kicked things off with “All Day Long.”

Then, with the opening chords of “Rodeo,” the roar in Memorial Stadium reached fourth-quarter levels.

In 40 minutes, Brooks and his band had torn through nine songs, switching up the set list to do “Ask Me How I Know,” a request he spotted in the West Stadium.

Crisscrossing the stage, playing to all sides, Brooks repeatedly basked in the roar of the first concert to be held at the stadium since 1987.

"This is the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Brooks said, giving thanks to the University of Nebraska for allowing the show to occur. "This might be the loudest thing I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are national champions in all kinds of things.”