Watch now: Gamers grab their controls, boost esports to top of Cornhusker State Games participation list

You wouldn't expect the event with the most participants at the Cornhusker State Games would be contested in front of a computer screen.

Dave Mlnarik and his Nebraska Sports Council colleagues have determined that esports, aka, video games, could be this year's most talked-about event.

For the first time, esports, which have gained legitimacy in recent years -- and have garnered college scholarships -- are on the menu of events at the State Games.

"We felt comfortable that they could fit into our mission," said Mlnarik, the sports council's executive director.

When he was planning this year's State Games with committee members and sponsors, esports was a big part of the conversation. It was only after years of research that video games were finally given the green light this year.

"We found out that (the esports community) promotes a healthy, active lifestyle," he said.

This weekend, more than 500 participants have signed up to compete in a variety of video games that are played in front of spectators.

To include esports in the State Games, Mlnarik was connected with Unified, a company that puts on tournaments around the United States, mostly in the Midwest.