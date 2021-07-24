Watch now: Gamers grab their controls, boost esports to top of Cornhusker State Games participation list

You wouldn't expect the event with the most participants at the Cornhusker State Games would be contested in front of a computer screen.
Dave Mlnarik and his Nebraska Sports Council colleagues have determined that esports, aka, video games, could be this year's most talked-about event.
For the first time, esports, which have gained legitimacy in recent years -- and have garnered college scholarships -- are on the menu of events at the State Games.
"We felt comfortable that they could fit into our mission," said Mlnarik, the sports council's executive director.
When he was planning this year's State Games with committee members and sponsors, esports was a big part of the conversation. It was only after years of research that video games were finally given the green light this year.
"We found out that (the esports community) promotes a healthy, active lifestyle," he said.
This weekend, more than 500 participants have signed up to compete in a variety of video games that are played in front of spectators.
To include esports in the State Games, Mlnarik was connected with Unified, a company that puts on tournaments around the United States, mostly in the Midwest.
"This is a great opportunity for active gamers to show off their skills in their home state," said Ramsey Jamoul, Unified's CEO. Lincoln "has been so supportive. People want to see esports in their communities."
While Jamoul and his team got to work organizing the tournament, Mlnarik and the sports council looked for a venue and sponsorships.
Pinnacle Bank Arena was chosen to host, while sponsor Allo Communications could provide enough bandwidth to power the tournament.
From Friday afternoon until Saturday night, gamers will play a variety of esports that have been classified into five arenas: PC, mobile, virtual reality, sporting and console games -- all of which will be contested on the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor.
Popular spectator games, such as "League of Legends," are played on stage and broadcast over video screens as commentators describe the action.
On Friday, an audience watched gamers from the McCook High School esports team play a game of "League of Legends" against Solo Minion, all wearing headphones and clicking their computer mice furiously.
Lexi Kottas and Melissa Burton, both of Lincoln, were in the audience watching.
"Esports don't usually come to Lincoln," said Burton, who will participate in a "Magic The Gathering" tournament on Saturday. "Usually when you meet people through gaming, everything is done online. It would be nice to meet someone local."
Kottas said that she hopes the enthusiasm the city has shown for esports extends beyond the Cornhusker State Games.
"I'd love to see more events like this here," she said. "If this is done during a time when college is in session, that's like a prime, target audience."
Jamoul said most esports gamers are under 35, but participants of all ages were signed up to play in the State Games. Jamoul and his Unified team helped to connect walk-up players with teams who had empty spots.
"It's an awesome opportunity for those who may not have the support of playing their sport in real life to connect with people with the legitimacy of a real competition," he said.
