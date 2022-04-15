Watch now: Former Husker football player competes on new CBS show 'Come Dance With Me'

A former Husker football player recently ditched his cleats and No. 5 jersey and swapped them for dance shoes and jazz hands.

Shamus McKoy — who played wide receiver from 2004-05 for the Huskers — participated in a new CBS dance competition show "Come Dance With Me" along with his daughter, Saeda McKoy.

The 39-year-old played under then-coach Bill Callahan after transferring from a junior college in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The show — which premiers Friday from 7-9 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+ — features young dancers between the ages of nine and 15 competing with an untrained, inspiring adult in their lives for the chance to win $100,000.

"Come Dance With Me" will air weekly every Friday following Friday's premiere.

When Saeda McKoy, 12, decided to audition for the show, there was no doubt about who she wanted as a partner.

“Before the show, me and my dad were close, but not super close," she said. "I really just wanted to go on the show to build a better bond with my father and get closer with him and learn more about him."

Seada McKoy has been dancing since she was 3 years old and hopes to continue to improve as she gets older.

The McKoys, who currently live in Mesa, Arizona, discovered the show on social media and knew they had to give it a shot.

More than 20,000 teams auditioned and only 12 were accepted.

Production took place in Australia, where the McKoys wore microphones and were followed by a camera crew while filming the series.

Despite his time in Memorial Stadium as a Husker football player, Shamus McKoy experienced stage fright throughout the competition.

“I thought that having been in front of 80,000 Husker fans would help alleviate a little of the anxiety, but it was different with my helmet off," he said. "I could hide behind my helmet, but there’s no hiding like that at all during this. Every step, every blink, every wink is seen."

Despite his nerves while filming, the pair is excited to finally watch the premier of "Come Dance With Me" at a watch party — equipped with a red carpet and photographers — hosted by a fellow contestant's family in Los Angeles.

Not only was it a great opportunity for Saeda McKoy to meet experienced choreographers and dancers, but a chance for Shamus to share an experience with his daughter.

"I definitely was honored and flattered she asked me to do it with her," Shamus McKoy said. "It’s not every day I’m asked as an almost 40-year-old to get on stage in front of national television and do something I’ve never really done before, all for the love of my daughter.”

Shamus McKoy and his wife, Shannon McKoy, who ran track at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, plan to bring their two children back to Nebraska in the fall to watch a Husker football game.

"Come Dance With Me" comes from executive producers Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J and is hosted by Grammy winner Philip Lawrence. The show also features a panel of professional judges including dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, dancer Dexter Mayfield and choreographer Tricia Miranda.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.