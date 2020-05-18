WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nurses and phlebotomists and therapists, office workers and technicians and administrators wandered out of CHI St. Elizabeth and looked up on a sunny Monday afternoon.

Across 70th Street, health care workers from the VA clinic dotted the expansive lawn.

And before long, a KC-135 Stratotanker flew overhead, at a socially distant 1,000 to 1,500 feet — the Nebraska National Guard’s way of saying thank you.

"This is our special way of honoring our health care professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general.

The flyover was part of a pre-planned training flight and included more than 30 Nebraska hospitals, ending with those in Lincoln. Pilots must perform a minimum number of flight hours annually.

“I think it’s great,” said Anne Millman, a phlebotomist who stood among the masked health care workers outside St. Elizabeth. “I think it’s super cool.”

Leah Julian, a registered nurse who works in outpatient services, said it’s a nice “nod” and acknowledgement to those who are working with COVID-19 patients.