WATCH NOW: Flyover a perfect way to honor the front-line workers at Nebraska's hospitals

Nurses and phlebotomists and therapists, office workers and technicians and administrators wandered out of CHI St. Elizabeth and looked up on a sunny Monday afternoon.
Across 70th Street, health care workers from the VA clinic dotted the expansive lawn.
And before long, a KC-135 Stratotanker flew overhead, at a socially distant 1,000 to 1,500 feet — the Nebraska National Guard’s way of saying thank you.
"This is our special way of honoring our health care professionals and neighbors for how they have responded and come together as Nebraskans during these unprecedented times," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general.
The flyover was part of a pre-planned training flight and included more than 30 Nebraska hospitals, ending with those in Lincoln. Pilots must perform a minimum number of flight hours annually.
“I think it’s great,” said Anne Millman, a phlebotomist who stood among the masked health care workers outside St. Elizabeth. “I think it’s super cool.”
Leah Julian, a registered nurse who works in outpatient services, said it’s a nice “nod” and acknowledgement to those who are working with COVID-19 patients.
Nurses volunteered to work on those units, said Rhonda Souchek, a registered nurse in the St. Elizabeth wound center. Many of the volunteers were young and single and volunteered so those with families at home they wanted to protect didn’t have to, she said.
The plane flew over, coming from the east and heading toward the Bryan East and West campuses, and those in scrubs and masks and office attire pointed their phones skyward, then applauded.
Connie Johnson and Ardel Daffer stood on the sidelines, cheering, too.
Both women are retired and decided to come to the hospital as a show of support.
“It’s a perfect opportunity to say thanks to the front-line workers,” Johnson said.
Bagpipe birthday parade
Responding to the need
Nebraska Strong PSA
Treats for rescued dogs
Bryan drive-thru dance
Worth the wait video
Thank you
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Diaper drive
Horsing around
Snow toilet paper
Gering firefighters
Sew Creative masks
Lunch date with a squirrel
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Dance recital with Dad
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.