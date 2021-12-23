Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln

The crew cutting down a dying oak on East Campus earlier this month expected to uncover a hollow limb.

They didn’t expect a little head to pop out of the hole.

“We’re like, ‘What the heck is that?’” said Brian Dieterman, assistant manager for the university’s landscape services. “We’re used to seeing squirrels in trees, but this didn’t look like a squirrel.”

Neither did the next three animals that emerged and peered down with oversized eyes, as bewildered by the encounter as the humans who were staring back up at them.

Then they scurried. Some went up the tree; some went down. They circled the trunk. But one by one, they settled on the same perch about 30 feet off the ground.

“And then they jumped, and floated over to the next tree.”

The whole scene took only a minute or two, but it was enough time for one of Dieterman’s co-workers to record the last leap -- the tiny animal sailing to the next oak over and slipping out of view.

The 20-second video found its way to the inbox of Larkin Powell, a professor of conservation biology.