Watch now: First Nebraska health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccines

"It is an early Christmas present," said Tiesi, who called the vaccine "hope in a bottle.

CEO Cliff Robertson called Monday a "historic day."

"We all believe this is the beginning of the end" of the pandemic, he said.

Last week, Robertson said the health system expected to receive 5,800 doses as part of the state's initial allocation, with about 975 of those going to St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, said it was not expecting to receive vaccine shipments until Tuesday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska's initial vaccine shipment would total about 15,600 doses and will go to eight hospitals. He has not identified those hospitals, but some have publicly said they would be receiving the vaccines.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said Monday morning he expected all hospitals receiving vaccine in the first shipment to have it within 24-48 hours.

Woodrich said Bryan was expecting another shipment Tuesday. Its total allotment for the first wave of Pfizer shipments is a little over 2,900 doses.