 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Watch now: Fire crews work to contain fire at West O Street business

  • Updated
  • 0

Smoke billowed from a large warehouse building on West O Street late Wednesday as crews from Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a three-alarm blaze.

Crews first responded just before 9:30 p.m. to Carroll Distributing & Construction Supply, located at 3600 W. O St.

The warehouse is located on the north side of West O Street, next door to the U.S. Army Reserve Center and across the street from the Lancaster County jail.

As many as five engine companies and two ladder trucks were on the scene at the 10 o'clock hour. West O Street was closed to traffic between Southwest 32nd and Southwest 40th streets and likely will remain closed for several hours.

No information was immediately available on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Box Butte County deputy lauded for saving baby boy
Omaha man who fell over railing in Capitol District has died
Fillmore County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DUI, officials say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota hotel staff quit in protest after owner bans Native Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News