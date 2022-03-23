Watch now: Fire crews work to contain fire at West O Street business

Smoke billowed from a large warehouse building on West O Street late Wednesday as crews from Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a three-alarm blaze.

Crews first responded just before 9:30 p.m. to Carroll Distributing & Construction Supply, located at 3600 W. O St.

The warehouse is located on the north side of West O Street, next door to the U.S. Army Reserve Center and across the street from the Lancaster County jail.

As many as five engine companies and two ladder trucks were on the scene at the 10 o'clock hour. West O Street was closed to traffic between Southwest 32nd and Southwest 40th streets and likely will remain closed for several hours.

No information was immediately available on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

