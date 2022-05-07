Watch now: Family is the name of the game at Lincoln's Racquet Corner

Six mornings a week, Bob Schultz eats his oatmeal crisp in his apartment at the Landing, walks to his car in the basement garage and heads for work.

The 92-year-old volunteers at his son Ron Schultz's store, Racquet Corner, where he pays the bills and helps customers find just the right racket, paddle, ball or shoe.

And on Sunday, after church, Bob plays pickleball at the Landing with friends, who also live at the independent living facility in south Lincoln.

The average age of the players in his group is around 76, he guesses. He is the oldest.

The Schultz family first began playing tennis more than 50 years ago, when it was too windy for badminton and Bob needed activities to keep his two young boys busy. They started with friends from church, using $5 rackets.

Bob was once a pretty decent tennis player and his strokes are still good, he says. But he can no longer race across the court after a well-placed ball.

Pickleball is a sport you can play long after your hips start complaining or your sprints slow to a crawl.

“When you’re my age, it’s hard to cover that ground," said Bob, who gave up tennis two years ago at age 90. "If they hit you a drop shot and you’re on the base line, you have a long ways to go. And I wasn’t getting there anymore.”

Pickleball, played on half of a tennis court, with peers, is a welcome alternative.

And Bob is the pickleball expert at Racquet Corner, where many beginning players find their first paddle and learn more about the game.

Six or seven years ago a tennis friend, who had vacationed in Florida, told Bob and Ron about this new sport that was becoming popular with seniors.

“You guys ought to get into pickleball,” he said.

They took his advice and today pickleball makes up almost 25% of Racquet Corner business, Bob said.

Pickleball was created more than 55 years ago by two Washington state dads, with bored children, using pingpong paddles and whiffle balls on a badminton court.

Today it is played on half a tennis court with a paddle and whiffle ball. It is sometimes described as playing pingpong while standing on the table.

And the sport has grown like periwinkle in Lincoln over the past few years. Pickleball Lincoln, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the game, has grown from around 25 players to more than 800 in six years. And an online scheduler, where players can sign up for pickleball play across the city, has more than 560 users.

Though a favorite with seniors, the sport is now attracting younger players in their 20s and 30s, says Bob, who is helping more young men and women pick out paddles these days.

But tennis is still king at the small store, at 3119 O St., which began in 1988 to serve the growing tennis community. The nearby Woods Park had no indoor courts — just a shack and a half dozen outdoor courts — when Ron quit his probation officer job and opened the Racquet Corner.

Ron put a racket in the stringing machine to make it look like the new specialty store was busy, says Bob. It wasn’t.

But the store has grown in popularity and now employs Matt Westfall, a pro at Woods Tennis Center who strings between 4,000 and 5,000 rackets a year and takes care of the needs of the University of Nebraska's men's and women’s tennis teams.

Bob, a pharmaceutical salesman for 31 years, retired in 1986 and has volunteered at his son’s store since it opened. Bob's wife, Mary Ann, who died six years ago, came up with the store's name.

And the business is still a family activity. Rebecca, Ron’s wife, does the books. Granddaughter Emily Schultz does special projects, like spruce up the clothing area.

Bob's sales background is still charming customers, giving good advice about which paddles (or rackets) might work best for someone who wants a lighter weight, or the ability to put a spin on the ball, or have better control over the ball.

The Racquet Corner is able to compete with the big box sports stores by knowing their products and giving a little extra. You can try tennis rackets or a pickleball paddles for several days before making a final decision.

Bob walks out of the back room when he hears pickleball conversation in the main area of the store, ready to join the conversation and show off a few paddles.

He will show you how the paddles are constructed. You can try out handle sizes for both tennis and pickleball. He’ll help find the right footwear for your foot and sport.

Many high school tennis coaches across the state send players to the Racquet Corner for help on selecting rackets. And Bill Roehrs, a state pickleball ambassador who has introduced thousands of Lincolnites to pickleball, sends beginning students to Bob and Ron.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the American factories where pickleball paddles are made closed. No one was even taking orders, and indoor courts were closed, Ron says.

But he kept the store open at reduced hours. And Bob masked up and showed up for the regular customers.

As the pandemic continued, people figured out that it was safest to be outside. Tennis and pickleball players returned to the courts and last year Racquet Corner's sales were 25% above their previous best year, proving that the small store in central Lincoln can continue to compete with the big-box retailers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0