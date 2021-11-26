Watch now: Families turned on to holiday-themed fun can check out state's largest drive-thru light show

SEWARD — Billed as the biggest light show in the state, the Magical Lights of Seward is back for its second year at the Seward County Fairgrounds.
Owner and creator Vinny Bittinger is a self-proclaimed Christmas-light fanatic. He and his wife Maggie decorated their acreage near Seward for years with an abundance of Christmas lights before turning their passion into a business.
"We eventually outgrew our home," Vinny said.
The Bittingers say their drive-thru show features more lights and more controllers than any other show in the state. Their custom light displays and constructed exhibits are synchronized with Christmas music.
"That's the thing you'll notice that is different about us. This is a show. It's all musical. Every single light you see in the entire park is controlled by a computer," Vinny said.
Maybe it was being stuck at home during the pandemic, or a push from families for more activities that parents and children can enjoy together, but the holiday event calendar is seemingly more crowded then ever.
Light shows, like the one in Seward, another at Lincoln's Haymarket Park and the Children's Zoo spectacle are quite popular. Christmas concerts and plays are holiday features. And more and more communities are staging parades, including Saturday's Starry Knight extravaganza in Elmwood.
With Magical Lights of Seward, the idea was to come up with another attraction in the city known for its Fourth of July festivities, Vinny said. The lights displayed are not ones that can be found in any store.
"We just love Christmas lights," he said. "We live and breathe Christmas lights year-round. And when we realized we could take this park and fill it with Christmas lights and just go crazy with it, we were like 'Absolutely, let's do it.'"
The show is all operated by the Bittinger family and friends.
"We keep it right here within our little family, because we love doing it," Vinny said.
Maggie said families love driving through and seeing different lights and maybe even displays that they suggested.
"They said, 'Hey, I wish you would do this,' and we're like, 'OK, let's do it,' and so a lot of these different areas are our family's," she said.
For example, there's a lit-up custom red pickup, inspired by Vinny's dad, and cornstalk lights displaying state pride.
The drive through the fairgrounds takes about 20 minutes, depending on the line of cars, which at times last year reached a mile long. Admission tickets purchased online are $20 per car on weekdays and $25 on weekends.
