Watch now: Families turned on to holiday-themed fun can check out state's largest drive-thru light show

With Magical Lights of Seward, the idea was to come up with another attraction in the city known for its Fourth of July festivities, Vinny said. The lights displayed are not ones that can be found in any store.

"We just love Christmas lights," he said. "We live and breathe Christmas lights year-round. And when we realized we could take this park and fill it with Christmas lights and just go crazy with it, we were like 'Absolutely, let's do it.'"

The show is all operated by the Bittinger family and friends.

"We keep it right here within our little family, because we love doing it," Vinny said.

Maggie said families love driving through and seeing different lights and maybe even displays that they suggested.

"They said, 'Hey, I wish you would do this,' and we're like, 'OK, let's do it,' and so a lot of these different areas are our family's," she said.

For example, there's a lit-up custom red pickup, inspired by Vinny's dad, and cornstalk lights displaying state pride.

The drive through the fairgrounds takes about 20 minutes, depending on the line of cars, which at times last year reached a mile long. Admission tickets purchased online are $20 per car on weekdays and $25 on weekends.

