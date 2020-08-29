Watch now: Electric scooters to make debut in Lincoln this week

Scooters driven outside that zone will gradually slow to a stop and not operate until returned to the zone because of geofencing technology active in the scooters.

While the cost of a ride is still being hashed out — it may be by the minute, according to Rukstalis — there will be a $1 unlocking fee that you can pay from the companies' apps. Then customers can ride to their heart's desire ... or until the battery runs out.

Scooters will be sanitized as they are taken into warehouses for charging and safety checks, and as they come out. Spin recommends wearing gloves while riding to reduce potential spread of the coronavirus.

There will be several alternative options to getting around downtown Lincoln once everything is up an running — electric scooters from Bird or Spin, and traditional or electric bicycles from BikeLNK.

But, it isn't a competition.

Cities that are easier to get around have more connective tissue, BikeLNK City Manager Jamie Granquist said.

"We have a good setup going into this," she said at Saturday's event. "It's really important to give people multiple options for moving around and interacting with their city."