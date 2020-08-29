Watch now: Electric scooters to make debut in Lincoln this week

Those who are hurriedly zooming around Lincoln will have a new transportation option starting this week.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department will roll out a yearlong pilot program with electric scooter companies Bird and Spin.
The scooters are being debuted with the hopes that Lincolnites will spend more time experiencing and interacting with the city.
"We want as many people to be outside of their cars as possible," said Vince Rukstalis, operations manager for Spin. "Luckily, Lincoln has tons of bike lanes."
On Saturday the city hosted a safety demonstration in the Haymarket to give people a glimpse of the scooters and outline their rules of operation.
Riding on city sidewalks, hiking or biking trails or University of Nebraska-Lincoln property will be illegal in Lincoln — the scooters must be ridden in traffic lanes or marked bicycle lanes. Riders must be at least 18 years old and obey all traffic rules, and although city ordinance doesn't require helmets, they are encouraged.
Users can locate the scooters using the companies' mobile apps, and can ride them in a zone generally bound by Pinnacle Arena Drive on the west, Antelope Valley Parkway on the east, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on the north and K and H streets on the south side.
Scooters driven outside that zone will gradually slow to a stop and not operate until returned to the zone because of geofencing technology active in the scooters.
While the cost of a ride is still being hashed out — it may be by the minute, according to Rukstalis — there will be a $1 unlocking fee that you can pay from the companies' apps. Then customers can ride to their heart's desire ... or until the battery runs out.
Scooters will be sanitized as they are taken into warehouses for charging and safety checks, and as they come out. Spin recommends wearing gloves while riding to reduce potential spread of the coronavirus.
There will be several alternative options to getting around downtown Lincoln once everything is up an running — electric scooters from Bird or Spin, and traditional or electric bicycles from BikeLNK.
But, it isn't a competition.
Cities that are easier to get around have more connective tissue, BikeLNK City Manager Jamie Granquist said.
"We have a good setup going into this," she said at Saturday's event. "It's really important to give people multiple options for moving around and interacting with their city."
According to Sajni Patel, manager of university partnerships at Bird, Lincolnites have been curious and excited to start hopping on the scooters.
"I think people like seeing things added to their community, especially when they're fun like this."
Photos: Staff photos for August 2020
