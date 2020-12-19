Watch now: 'Doing what we can' — First-Plymouth finds new way to spread Christmas cheer

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Children in peril really fits the Christmas message to be there for the most vulnerable, those most in need,” Keck said. “So we're hoping this event will raise some serious money for Cedars.”

First-Plymouth normally packs about 4,000 people in the church for a series of Christmas Eve services, but it became clear over the summer that this year’s plans would have to be adapted, Keck said.

Keck said the event was initially going to be a walk-through event, with the display set up inside the church, but it was adapted into a drive-by event as the pandemic worsened.

"I'm disappointed that we lost the walk-through," he said. "But we're just doing what we can."

Putting the display together included involvement from other local groups. Theatrical Media Services of Omaha was responsible for lighting the church, and actors from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are performing. Keck said the event offered an opportunity for the groups, which have been struggling during the pandemic.

“There's a lot of people involved in this that we're able to pay at a time that they don't have work,” Keck said.