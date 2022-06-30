Watch now: Demo crew takes out historic home, gathering place on Ryons Street in Lincoln

The former owners of 1834 Ryons had not been kind to the historic home.

But Alene Swinehart saw through their sins — the dropped ceiling in the kitchen, the black spray paint on the oak floors, the ugly lighting.

“There were some terrible things done to that poor house,” she said. “But you could tell when you walked in there was potential to bring it back.”

She bought the house — built near the turn of the last century for Joseph Ryons, the street’s namesake — in 1988, and her family began a never-ending renovation project.

Her father and brother helped replace the kitchen and bathroom, and they built crown molding, wainscoting, bookshelves and a window seat.

“We spent 30-some years fixing it up, trying to restore as much as we could to what the Ryonses had done. I felt such a sense of stewardship to its history.”

The two-story stucco house served more than her family. Swinehart let her friends — and friends of friends — use it as an informal business incubator, hosting yoga classes, herbalists, meditation groups, artists.

“If people needed a space, they could come and at least try their chops out before they put big money somewhere else.”

There was always so much going on at the corner of 19th and Ryons streets that one of Swinehart’s daughters decided the home needed a name.

They christened it the Sage House.

And it became a place of fellowship and friendship. Four or five years ago, Swinehart started hosting a monthly women’s group. Dozens gathered the first Sunday of the month for wine, chocolate and discussions about politics and social issues.

They felt welcomed there. “The house (like Alene’s open heart) was a center of love and friendship and healing for a community,” Patte Newman, a friend and member of the women’s group, said in an email.

In late February, while Swinehart was visiting a high school friend in Columbus, a space heater too close to combustibles started a fire.

Within hours, the flames seemed to undo everything — 100 years of history, all of her family’s restoration work and so many sentimental heirlooms, like her great-grandmother’s handmade pin cushion.

Her friends rallied for the woman who had offered them so much, Newman said.

“The community gave back that love and gracious sense of spirit in offering what they could — emotional support, financial support, helping her clean up, wash what was salvaged and hold onto things until they can be returned to where they belong.”

Newman launched an online fundraiser with a $15,000 goal — and quickly raised more than $18,000.

And it turned out the fire didn’t take everything. In the months that followed, her house became something of an organ donor, Swinehart said.

A friend salvaged the clawfoot tub and pedestal sink for a house he’s refurbishing. The window weights went to Missouri. Others took the light fixtures and sconces. Swinehart had an elaborate garden, and friends rescued hundreds of her plants.

All of that means something to her, she said. “It gives me a lot of comfort. It’s living on in other places. It’s not just all ruined.”

The house also yielded a treasure. When they removed the dining room bookcases her late father had built, they found a glass LaCroix bottle, with a note inside.

“It was a sweet I-love-you message,” she said. “It said he made this for me.”

Swinehart has been living in an apartment since the fire, but she returned to the home earlier this week, to watch an excavator pull down what remained of her house.

Her neighbors joined her. An Episcopal priest who lives nearby performed a small service.

And as she watched that part of her past disappear in a dump truck, she's already been thinking about the future.

She’d like to rebuild on the big corner lot, if she can. A smaller house, so there’s more room for her gardens — pollinators and native plants and stone walkways, another gathering place.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.