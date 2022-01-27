Watch Now: Dave Bundy: Welcome to JournalStar.com's new home(page)

We’ve changed the way we deliver the news more in the past decade than we did in the Journal Star — and its many incarnations — in its first century.

And today, we start delivering in another way.

Depending on where you’re reading this — in print, on our website, in our app or linking via newsletter or social media — you may have already noticed some changes, which are scheduled to go into effect in the late morning. Our home page has adopted a bolder and more dynamic look that highlights our expanded multimedia offerings in conjunction with an ever-changing lineup of news, sports and opinion pieces.

We are producing more videos than ever before to help tell stories in new ways. In print, we may be able to run only one or two photos from an event or a game. Our online galleries -- with dozens of photos -- help tell stories with greater depth. And our reporters, experts on their beats, jump in with commentary and podcasts, most notably our Life in the Red series on Husker sports.

As always, we’ll curate JournalStar.com to give readers the big picture as it changes dozens of times a day. You’ll find a mix of news, sports, opinion and lifestyle pieces — choices driven by what you need to know, when you need to know it.

A cleaner visual display balances giving readers a broad look at the freshest content and still making it easy to find what you’re looking for -- or find something you had no idea you were looking for. And a new feature allows you to navigate away from a video and return to pick it up where you left off.

As a frequent visitor to JournalStar.com — I am the editor, after all — I grew comfortable with the old look of JournalStar.com. But I love the emphasis the new site puts on visual storytelling and how quickly I can see what’s most important.

And you’ll notice the same design carried through on story pages, rich with links to supplemental information, background pieces and related topics.

If you’re already a subscriber and user of our digital content, thank you. We hope you’re taking full advantage of your membership with the e-edition, text and email alerts, topic-driven newsletters with links to our latest related content and frequent visits to JournalStar.com.

We also hope you know that your support of local journalism makes our community stronger and helps us foster community conversation.

If you’re not a subscriber, now’s a great time to try out a digital subscription. Go to JournalStar.com/subscribe to find the latest promotional deal.

We at the Journal Star are grateful to share this community and its stories with you — however we can tell them best — and we’re excited to share with you at JournalStar.com a new way to see the place you live.

Dave Bundy is editor or the Lincoln Journal Star. Reach him at dbundy@journalstar.com.

