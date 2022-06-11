Watch now: Cyclists finish 40th Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

WAHOO — Sweaty and exhausted, but also smiling, cyclists put their kickstands down here after an eventful week of riding through Nebraska.
After a few years’ delay because of COVID-19 concerns, participants in the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) celebrated the end of its 40th ride Saturday morning at the Saunders County Fairgrounds.
The ride gives cyclists a chance to discover the hidden wonders of the state.
To account for its two canceled years, the organization is calling this ride number “40.2.” Fluorescent jerseys worn by cyclists have the number displayed on the front.
The ride began in Alliance and made pit stops in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby. In all, cyclists trekked more than 500 miles through farmland, the Sandhills and welcoming communities.
Towns where riders stayed overnight provided a place to rest and often a meal for the cyclists, BRAN President Doug Scherlie said. In return, funds raised by the organization were allocated to a scholarship fund for students in the host towns.
Scherlie gets excited each year to hear how participants have experienced Nebraska terrain in a new way.
“It helps the riders to go out and see the beauty in Nebraska. … It isn't the flyover state that everybody likes to tag,” Scherlie said. “They see firsthand some of the areas that they never would probably go into otherwise.”
Riders slept in tents or inside an RV provided by BRAN. A shower trailer followed the group, so cyclists could keep clean after a long day on the road. A coffee truck was present to ensure riders were fully caffeinated.
While the event mostly attracts riders from the Cornhusker State, Julie Faulkner and Melanie Chicoine from Marion, Arkansas, were glad to take part. Faulkner grew up in Cairo, Nebraska, and had always wanted to participate. She convinced Chicoine to tag along.
Chicoine said her first trip to Nebraska did not disappoint.
“I really love going to the western side because it's like you're in cowboy country,” she said. “It just seems so peaceful. The experience helps you get away from everything.”
But the biggest highlight, more than the scenery, Faulkner said, was the connections they made along the way.
“People are so very nice here, too,” Faulkner said. "We really love coming to visit. The people are the most important thing.”
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
The man's first accuser told Bryan West staff that Delbert Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was around 6 years old, the investigator said in the arrest affidavit.
Adventure Golf Center co-owner Dylan Bohlke will appear on the fourth season of the extreme putt-putt show "Holey Moley." The program will air on ABC Tuesday at 7 p.m. and play for the public on the Railyard's big screens.
The so-called black box inside the Ford Taurus — more accurately known as an airbag control module — could tell investigators exactly what happened in the lead-up to a crash that killed two and injured 20.
Kyvell Stark turned himself into police Tuesday morning, and Police Chief Teresa Ewins said he would be charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.