WATCH NOW: Coyote near trail at Holmes Lake dam

Jim Walz took this video Wednesday evening on the west side of Holmes Lake Dam. A coyote was getting close to bikers several times.
If you encounter a coyote, Animal Control says to look directly at the animal, raise your arms and shout or blow a whistle until it leaves.
Photos: Critters in the streets and yards of Lincoln
Deer
Wildlife near 76th and Van Dorn
Plains leopard frog
Baby owl and wood ducks
Turtle on South 86th Street
Coyote off Sawgrass Drive
Wilson's phalarope (female)
Ducks on Rancho Road
Coyote
Beaver
Political ducks?
Pioneers Park ducks
Golf wildlife
Upton Grey Lane and Thompson Creek
Ducks in yard
WATCH: Baby fox on Yankee Hill Road near 27th
Turkey time
Heron on Bowling Lake
White moth on Runza drive-thru on West O in May 2019
Fox
Coyote
Bobcat
Deer next to O Street
Pair of Cooper's Hawks
Fox
Watch: Fox plays in the snow
Fox
Possum
Raccoons sharing a meal
Fox catches squirrel at capitol
Video: Red fox in Lincoln
Armadillo in Lincoln
Snake on deck
Robin's eggs
Monarch caterpillar on milkweed
Young possum hiding in a clay tile
Goslings
Geese
Snake
Ducks
Coyote
Backyard critter
Pelicans
Turkey
Video: Coyote playing with dog
Leftovers
Lincoln-area wildlife
Deer
Foxes
Turkeys
Grasshoppers
Critter
Squirrel
Raccoon
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Critters
Butterfly
Dragonfly
Deer in Yard
Bald Eagle at Branched Oak Lake
Baby Owls in Tree
County Fair Chicken
Sunken Gardens
Red-tailed hawk
Birds of winter
Turkey
"And they're off"
Baby robins
Audubon Tour bird and peanuts
Rabbit
Urban deer sighting
Pelican
Robins
Brown-headed nuthatch
Coyote in trash
