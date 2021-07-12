Watch Now: Cleanup continues at event center with 1,600 competitors arriving this week

Daydn Ginther headed to Lincoln on Friday, looking to spend a few days as a tourist before setting up shop at the trade show that's part of the National High School Finals Rodeo.

But after arriving Saturday morning, and looking at the storm-swept Lancaster Event Center, Ginther has rarely left the grounds, assisting in a monumental cleanup effort that is up against a Thursday deadline of the first of 1,600 competitors checking in.

"When I pulled in, it was carnage," said Ginther, a 56-year-old vendor. "It was actual twisted metal. It was very scary."

With less than 72 hours before staffers will begin to welcome contestants and horses alike for the rodeo that starts Sunday, it's all hands on deck at the event center, where high winds early Saturday morning destroyed at least one camper, ripped apart tents and left hundreds of outdoor horse stalls in varying degrees of disarray.

Since the storm hit, Hoyt Kraeger, the event center's business development manager, said it's taken a communitywide effort to help ensure the rodeo goes off without a hitch, with dozens of volunteers showing up Saturday, Sunday and Monday to help with both recovery efforts and clerical tasks that still have to be completed before check-in opens at noon Thursday.