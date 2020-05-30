WATCH NOW: City officials call for calm after protest in Lincoln turns violent overnight

In Omaha, the World-Herald reported that police used tear gas Friday to disperse hundreds of people who blocked one of the city's busiest intersections and smashed windows of an empty furniture store after a peaceful gathering earlier in the evening.

Video from KETV showed Omaha police trying to push protesters out of the intersection and explosions of tear gas at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge streets. Some protesters said they had been hit by rubber bullets.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, in a statement, condemned the destruction of property in that "distracts from the memory of George Floyd" and thanked law enforcement for their work in managing the protests.

“Thank you to the significant majority of protestors who were peaceful last night," Ricketts said. "Peaceful protest is the right way to exercise our First Amendment rights.”

Back in Lincoln, Washington said what happened in Minneapolis gives rise to a national conversation "that needs to happen, that has happened in fits and starts for centuries."

Speaking along with Gaylor Baird and fellow council members Bennie Shobe and Jane Raybould, Washington asked everyone to think of this as an opportunity to continue the conversation or start one if they've never participated before.