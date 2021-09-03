Watch now: City crews rescue kitten that was trapped in light pole

Crews from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Traffic Engineering division and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Animal Control division worked together to rescue a kitten from inside a city light pole on Friday.

After receiving a report of meowing coming from inside the pole at 17th and P streets, Animal Control contacted LTU, which sent two technicians to check out the pole, according to a news release.

Technicians David Woitaszewski and Lance Simpson found a kitten inside the light pole, and then Animal Control delivered the kitten to the Capital Humane Society Admissions Center.

“We weren’t sure what to expect when we first received the report. This is extremely rare and the first time we have ever received a report like this,” Woitaszewski said in the release. “The kitten was a little feisty and did not want to come out, but we were able to pull him out and get him to a safe place.”

The kitten appears to be four to five weeks old and in good health, and Animal Control suspects the kitten wound up in the pole after being frightened by the thunderstorms this week.

If the kitten is not claimed within three days, the Capital Humane Society reports that it will go to foster care and eventually be put up for adoption.

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

