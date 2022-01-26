Watch Now: CenterPointe hands off Trabert Hall time capsule to Lincoln Diocese

Wearing surgical gloves and a KN95 face mask, Topher Hansen, the CEO of CenterPointe, officially handed a 93-year-old time capsule to the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon, returning the box of history to its rightful owner.

The capsule, discovered in late November by contractors at Trabert Hall, was buried in the historic building's cornerstone in 1928 and forgotten about until Mike Plescak, a Hampton Construction employee, unearthed it while working in the initial stages of $23.5 million renovation to the hall.

Finished in 1929, the five-story building at 2202 S. 11th St. was for 40 years a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing before Lancaster County bought it and named it Trabert Hall in 1969.

Now, the structure will transform into an all-encompassing campus for CenterPointe, which has promised to preserve the 100-year-old brick building and add a glass, multi-tiered entrance. When complete, the new facility will include an outpatient behavioral health clinic, pharmacy, a medical clinic and offices, and the top two floors would provide housing.

The Rev. Justin Fulton, who on Wednesday accepted the unearthed time capsule on behalf of the diocese, said the Catholic nuns who started St. Elizabeth in 1889 hailed from Colorado Springs but were invited and sponsored by the Lincoln Diocese to come to Nebraska and run the hospital, Fulton said. They built the dormitory 40 years later.

Hansen said the affiliated nuns in Colorado Springs told him to give the capsule to the Diocese of Lincoln.

"It's humbling, first, that the sisters would want to do that," Fulton said.

He said CenterPointe's future plans for the building seemed to be the perfect ode to the women who first ran a hospital near the site -- and who buried the time capsule he accepted.

"To know what CenterPointe does -- it's basically the same mission of those sisters," he said. "They were serving those people who need them the most. Their service was out of love and compassion and respect."

"That's icing on the cake," he added.

Included inside the capsule was was a collection of newspapers from the fall of 1928, all in varying states of decay due to moisture that had circumvented the sealed capsule.

The top headline on the Lincoln Star from Nov. 13, 1928: "4000 MARCH IN LINCOLN PARADE." Just beneath the newspaper's name is a headline describing a sinking British ocean liner, followed by another referencing Gen. John J. Pershing. The paper cost 2 cents.

Then there was the Halloween edition of the Morning World-Herald, with a ghost-themed editorial cartoon about the Prohibition-era bootleg industry jumping off the front page.

And tucked beneath an issue of the True Voice, a Catholic publication printed in Omaha, was a photo art edition of the Omaha Bee-News from Sept. 6, 1928. The paper would only survive another nine years, sold to and discontinued by the World-Herald in 1937.

The artifact that remains most intact is a painted, metal crucifix — the capsule's most obvious nod to the origin of Trabert Hall and those who buried the steel box nearly 100 years ago.

Stacked on top of the old newspapers, when the capsule was first unsealed, was an array of largely unrecognizable trinkets, buttons and pins.

In December, Hansen said it will take a real archivist to determine what they are, a fact that could then hint at why they were included. But in at least one instance, it didn't take an archivist at all -- instead, a Catholic priest.

Fulton recognized one trinket as a holy medal of Saint Joseph, the biblical foster father to Jesus to whom the nuns at St. Elizabeth had a special devotion.

"And it probably speaks to their charism, too," Fulton said. "I mean, St. Joseph was called to be the dad of Jesus -- that probably came out of nowhere. These sisters became mothers to the people they cared for in the city Lincoln. ... They had no idea what Nebraska was, let alone Lincoln."

"A fitting medallion," Hansen said.

In December, Hansen asked local photographer Michael Farrell to photograph the time capsule's contents. Farrell's photos will eventually hang in CenterPointe's renovated Trabert Hall campus, a nod to the nuns who came first.

But from the beginning, Hansen was adamant that the capsule itself and all of its contents be returned to the diocese.

"It's their history," he said. "Not mine."

Now, their history has been returned.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

