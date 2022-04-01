Watch now: CenterPointe calls for community support in building new campus

CenterPointe CEO and President Topher Hansen talks Friday about the renovations of Trabert Hall.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Construction continues Friday on Trabert Hall, where CenterPointe will provide housing, outpatient behavioral health services, a pharmacy and a medical clinic.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Trabert Hall was originally used as dorms for nursing students before St. Elizabeth Hospital moved to its location on 70th Street and had recently been used for Lancaster County offices before being sold to CenterPointe in 2018. This rendering shows plans for its renovation.
Clark & Enersen
An aerial view rendering shows plans by CenterPointe to transform Trabert Hall, a former county office building, into a clinic for its mental health, medical and substance-use disorder services, offices and residences for clients in its care.
CenterPointe's fundraising campaign kickoff might've come on April Fools' Day, but CEO and President Topher Hansen isn’t kidding about the impact he believes CenterPointe’s new campus will have.
Friday morning, Hansen stood in front of a mid-construction Trabert Hall near 11th and South streets and announced the beginning of the Campaign for Healthy Minds and Bodies, which aims to raise $1.5 million.
The crisis health care organization will use the structure of the old nursing dorm to create a clinic aimed at addressing mental health and substance use problems, while also providing primary care and pharmaceutical services to the community.
Hansen said he hopes the new center will provide relief for the surrounding area, as the demand for crisis care increased dramatically over the past year.
“What this is really is a response by the community to the issues the community faces with mental health, substance use, and some primary care issues,” Hansen said. “This building represents the community’s investment in the importance of those issues.”
According to Hansen, CenterPointe saw 1,000 more patients in 2021 than it did in 2020. The Lincoln Police Department also initiated 198% more crisis response calls in 2021.
The building’s location is not mere chance, Hansen said. The surrounding neighborhood receives less health care than many other areas in the city, with only 61.5% of residents seeing doctors regularly. The neighborhood's life expectancy is 72 — one of the lowest in the city.
So, Hansen is calling upon the community to love their neighbors and partner with CenterPointe.
The cost of the project is $27 million, with a private fundraising goal of $9.4 million. So far, CenterPointe has received 87% of their private goal, but they still need funding to complete the project. Those interested in contributing can visit www.healthymindsandbodies.org.
Hansen said he believes this new campus will make CenterPointe a destination for crisis health care.
Not only will CenterPointe’s new location host innovative, trauma-informed care, but it will have a public clinic for general health concerns, like physical examinations.
The building will also house upscale apartments for those in CenterPointe’s services who need more extensive care. The rooms will overlook a serenity garden and amphitheater, and a community center and kitchen will be included to help community members live their healthiest lives.
The campus is in tune with CenterPointe’s mission to address each person’s biological, psychological and social needs, Hansen said.
“CenterPointe is a leader in integrated whole health care, and so what we do is fairly unique,” he said. “This is state-of-the-art. The way we’re doing it in this facility provides integrated whole health to the community.”
Bailey Wood, director of development and communications at CenterPointe, is passionate about the crisis efforts the organization makes. With the new building, these services will only expand, she said.
“When we think about what we need to create a better system of responding to people who need services, I think it’s really innovative,” Wood said. “This is how change happens.”
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
