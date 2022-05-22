Watch now: Camp Sonshine opens new 100-acre campus near Roca

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's almost time for children across the country to begin boarding yellow buses and friendship-braiding their way to camp cabins.

While many will trek miles to their campsite, some will barely have to leave town.

For Lincoln children, Camp Sonshine has been a destination for s’mores-making and kayaking since 2007. This year, it will welcome even more campers with the unveiling of its new 100-acre campus near Roca.

Camp Sonshine — Shiloh, the camp’s newest location, will feature a 17,000-square-foot facility that will soon host fifth and sixth graders.

The recent addition is Camp Sonshine’s third campus. But Shiloh, executive director Jeff Keiser said, is bigger than its first two combined.

Keiser said Shiloh will allow older children to learn archery, ax throwing and other outdoors skills.

“I'm excited about the opportunities that will provide us to give kids a space away from town,” Keiser said. “There's room for them to run and be outside to engage with nature. It's just such a great, great environment.”

Shiloh sits just 4 miles away from Camp Sonshine’s headquarters, where children swim, craft, and navigate obstacle courses during the day before heading home. Camp Solaris, in Firth, is the company’s overnight camp.

Keiser said Camp Sonshine has expanded as interest has grown. This year, he expects to see 5,000 campers across its locations. These kindergarteners to ninth graders will participate in go-kart racing, paintball, water games and more.

The faith-based camp has caught the attention of the community because of its genuine care for students, Keiser said. But for him, Camp Sonshine has never been about bringing in a crowd.

“People want something that's genuine,” Keiser said. "Everybody who's involved in camps feels very strongly that they’re called to be here.”

Camp Sonshine’s most distinguishing factor is the way its staff displays the ministry’s principles.

“People come to Camp Sonshine, and they experience God's true love, and that's attractive,” Keiser said. “They want to be around that where they are truly loved and accepted, and I think that shows through our growth over the years.”

Keiser began his camp after he and his wife, Trisha, spent 10 years serving at Camp Sonshine in Maryland. The couple felt compelled to start their own camp in Nebraska, and they moved in 2006. They spent a year preparing for their first group of campers.

Its first year, Camp Sonshine hosted 100 children.

Today, a team of full-time staff, summer counselors and devoted volunteers help keep Camp Sonshine running smoothly. The camp now features year-round day camps and family activities.

Keiser said one of his favorite parts of leading camp is getting to see growth in both his campers and staff.

Staff member Bryce Lonowski began his experience as a camper in 2009. At first, Lonowski saw Camp Sonshine as a way to hang out with his friends outside of school.

But as he got older, he realized he wanted to continue his relationship with Camp Sonshine and he became a camp counselor — the people he'd once looked up to.

Today, Lonowski looks forward to his seasonal job each year. It's his fourth summer sharing faith and fun with his campers. He said his job is so much more than a glorified babysitting gig.

"Counselors want to be working at this camp," Lonowski said. "... It's centered around safety, but it's also centered around the relationship that they build together."

Lonowski said the camp would not run without the Kaisers' year-round hard work or the contributions of their passionate staffers. Dozens of volunteers and donors have committed to making Camp Sonshine a permanent staple in the Lincoln area.

"A lot of nonprofit camps stop after a few years of running, but Camp Sonshine has just been going and going whether things were tough," Lonowski said. "Camp always had a really good support system."

Both Lonowski and Kaiser are looking forward to Shiloh proving more ministry opportunities for older campers and that it might open the door to further mentorship and deeper connections.

Kaiser also hopes Shiloh will continue to inspire kids to know their worth, just as his other campuses have.

"One reoccurring theme that we hear from parents is that they see a confidence in their kids," Kaiser said. "By the end of the first day, they're going home and telling mom about the friends they made, new experiences and challenges they overcame."

