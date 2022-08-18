Watch now: Ben Roy brings his smart brand of rant comedy to Sunday's 'Zoolarious' showcase:

Somewhere in the tiny central Maine town of Winthrop, population 6,121, a collection of teachers might be mildly marveling over what Ben Roy has become.

School was never his thing — and, with the exception of a high school theater class, it showed in his grades and the effort he put forth in his classwork.

All that mattered to him then was music — he'd been in various punk rock bands from the time he was 14 — and being on stage. He loved that.

Two decades later, Roy, now 43 and living in Colorado, has evolved into something of a wordsmith. He continues to dabble in music, and has made a name for himself with his ranting brand of stand-up comedy that features some of the most smartly written, in-your-face prose you'll find.

Without warning, the wayward student has reinvented himself into a student of the written word.

"I can get geeked out on a joke," that is worded perfectly, he says. And by perfect, that means every syllable, every slight pause and minor voice inflection, working in concert to create a bit that is rhythmically pleasing to the ear, which causes the audience to do two things: think and laugh.

Lincoln gets its first chance to see Roy do his thing on Sunday when he makes his "Zoolarious" debut at 8 p.m.

"I'm stoked," said Roy by phone from Colorado on Tuesday. "Everybody has said great things about this show at Zoo Bar. It’s pretty well known among comics."

Roy is another feather in the cap of Brad Stewart, who continues to brings some of America's top stand-up comics — from Derek Sheen and Eddie Pepitone to Alonzo Boddon, among others — to town for the Sunday-night comedy showcase he launched eight years ago.

And with Roy comes a comic whose act is a little different than most of his contemporaries.

"He is incredibly smart and articulate," Stewart said. "And he's totally hilarious. He reminds me of Lewis Black or (George) Carlin a little bit.

"He's been a dream booking of mine."

Roy moved from Maine to Colorado in his early 20s to play guitar and sing for a punk band. The bands have come and gone. He currently plays for a four-member band called SPELLS, which is known for its high-energy melodic punk.

He discovered stand-up comedy at the age of 23 when his girlfriend got a job working the door at a comedy club in Denver.

He watched a lot of comics before getting the nerve to take the stage for a two-minute set that went well enough for him to keep doing it.

Alcoholism derailed his career — and his life — for a stretch. The scars and memories remain as a reminder of a place he never intends again to visit.

He's been sober since 2012. And his writing — be it song lyrics or his comedy bits — has never been more poignant, he says. He's a storyteller with a lifetime of stories, some more painful than others.

Here's an example:

"When ever someone invites me to their wedding, what they’re really saying is ‘Hey, can you come over and help me build something.' And I’m like, 'What do you want me to build?' And they’re like, 'Oh, a very painful memory. I need your help building a memory I can longingly ponder over two years from now when I am listening to the ice in my scotch glass clank and reverberate off the walls of my newly unfurnished apartment.'"

You feel his pain and vulnerability. And yet you can't help but laugh — maybe uncomfortably, but it's laughter nonetheless.

"I love those types of runs," he said. "That’s what I think attracted me to rant comedy and long-form comedy. It has this prose that is almost poetic-like or lyric like. I love flowy runs like that."

Yes, it's sometimes dark and other times cynical. But it's always real. And every word is deliberate and intentional, a model in efficiency.

"Word choice is so important, and cadence is, too. There’s a melody to comedy — all of it," he said. "… It takes me a year or 14 months to write an hour of comedy just because there’s all that time spent on stage beating it against a rock until it is smooth and efficient."