Watch now: Ball-stealing fox the latest hazard at Ager golf course

Dean Dalton and his friend weren’t even keeping score a few weeks ago when they were hitting balls around the Jim Ager Golf Course in the heart of Lincoln.

Then the 24-year-old landed one on the green from the tee at No. 5.

“I’m definitely an amateur, so I was pumped,” he said. “It was my best shot of the day.”

But his chance at a birdie disappeared into the jaws of a fox, and then into the wild. And so did the ball of the golfer behind him.

“It trotted up to the green, looked at the ball for a second, grabbed it and ran back to wherever his little nest was.”

Wherever its little nest is, it’s getting crowded: The fox has already stolen dozens of golf balls this year from the nine-hole junior course, said Wade Foreman, the city’s golf business coordinator.

“There’s a fox out here that is liking to have a fun time with people’s golf balls. He’ll grab them and then run off into the trees.”

Foreman has seen foxes on the course — cut by Antelope Creek and alongside Antelope Park — since he started working out of there six years ago. And last year, he heard of a couple of reports of a ball-stealing fox. But the number of thefts exploded this year.

