Watch now: Antique event seeks to preserve the history of Nebraska farming

WAVERLY — On Saturday, wheat threshers, old sawmills and farm equipment of old chugged, smoked and pulled.

Outside the farming community, it’s not uncommon for someone to have never seen an antique tractor moving and working. Many urban dwellers have never smelled the richness of freshly turned soil or hay curing. Nor have they seen a cultivator till and row.

That’s why Don Kneifl, president of Camp Creek Threshers, is passionate about his nonprofit’s work.

Camp Creek Threshers is an organization that seeks to keep the farming ways of old and new alive through annual shows. The group's July show, which took place Saturday and continues Sunday, is its largest event.

“There’s not nearly as many of us involved in agriculture as there were 50 years ago,” Kneifl said. “There’s a good chance you had a grandparent or an aunt or uncle that probably had an operation like what (we’re) doing here.”

Kneifl called the annual event the farming community’s Christmas.

“We prepare literally all year round,” Kneifl said. “It's like a small village here that we have to maintain.”

Though the organization puts on several other events, the July show is by far its biggest attraction. The weekend’s agenda ranges from tractor pulls to flea markets. The showgrounds east of Waverly have a variety of food options and music.

Kneifl typically sees 15,000 to 20,000 attendees on the grounds over the weekend, he said. Though there’s a substantial group in the crowd who understand farming life firsthand, the largest group is simply curious about rural life.

Christy Hughes of St. Louis is among the inquisitive spectators.

She and her children come from the hustle and bustle of the city, far away from harrowers and sickle-wielders. They’ve come several years now just to experience rural peacefulness.

She heard about the event because her sister lives in Lincoln.

“It’s a very different experience for us,” Hughes said. “When we tell people back home that we're going to come up here for a tractor show, they think it's kind of strange … but I think it's a really cool activity for any family.”

Though the family has other activities planned, she’s made the long trip — 6½ hours without stops — just for the event.

Beckie Yates and her husband, Kurt, have also traveled long distances to attend.

They hail from Denton, North Carolina, but they have a house in Arapahoe. Kurt Yates grew up on a farm and works at a sawmill. Beckie Yates enjoys mingling with the “salt of the earth” community.

“We love the people,” Beckie Yates said. “Their lives are a lot like our lives even though we're 1,400 miles away.”

The Yateses appreciate swapping stories and shared experiences with people who they consider to be “just like them.” Shows like these foster a unique type of community, Beckie Yates said.

With festivities continuing into Sunday, Kneifl encourages everyone to attend and to look out for future Camp Creek Threshers shows, including an upcoming one in September.

It’s an industry Kneifl believes everyone should understand and appreciate, especially if their roots are planted in Nebraska soil. They likely have connections with earth-cultivating ancestors that reach back for generations.

“Farming didn't just start off with computerized technology and global positioning systems," Kneifl said. "It started off with men and women working hard to feed everybody."