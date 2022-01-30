Watch now: 'An attractive nuisance' — Last house in Air Park has a date with demo

They couldn’t even give away the last house in Air Park.

The Lincoln Airport Authority had offered it for free, with the requirement it be hauled off the former Lincoln Air Force Base.

They found several potential takers, but the math scared them all away, said director of operations Bob McNally.

“The building is old,” he said. “It would take some serious renovations to bring it to modern standards. The cost to move and update just wasn’t worth it.”

The squat, three-bedroom bungalow was built in the 1920s, but it didn’t arrive on base until sometime in the 1950s. McNally doesn’t have all the details — Air Force records are sketchy, he said — but old-timers told him enough of the story.

The city of Lincoln had leased the Air Force land for the new base, but it wasn’t enough. So the Air Force bought about 2,000 more acres of surrounding farmland.

“And on some of that ground were houses that were in good shape,” he said.

The Air Force transplanted a half-dozen homes onto a block of what is now Northwest 46th Street — just north of the pool for enlisted men, kitty-corner from the chapel — to be used as on-base guest houses.

They likely served Air Force members with families who didn’t belong in the nearby barracks, and whose short-term stays didn’t merit them a place in the long-term housing on the other side of Northwest 48th, McNally said.

They became Airport Authority rentals after the Air Force abandoned the base in the mid-1960s. When McNally arrived in the 1980s, three homes and a fourplex remained, all of them occupied.

But now just 4300 N.W. 46th remains, an island in a sea of empty blocks.

“That’s all we have left,” he said. “The others have been demolished.”

* * *

Ronda Foster grew up on what could have been the safest block in Lincoln.

She was 4 in 1968 when her father, Lincoln Police Officer Ron Flansburg, moved his family to the house on the abandoned base.

They were surrounded by badges. “They offered those homes to police officers, sheriffs and the State Patrol to rent at a reduced rate,” she said. “On their off days, they would do security out there.”

Her father, one of the Police Department’s early motorcycle cops and dog handlers, paid just $50 a month in rent that first year, she said.

The area was still filled with the buildings of a formerly bustling base — the bowling alley, NCO Club, Base Exchange and dozens more.

She remembers accompanying her father on his patrols. He took her inside the hospital, two blocks to the north. It was still stocked with equipment and supplies — but eerily empty.

“It was scary — like everyone had just disappeared, and everything was left behind.”

She found the same thing when they walked through the barracks. All the furniture, the beds — all of it still ready for duty, but no airmen on their way.

Eventually, the buildings were emptied, their contents carried outside for a massive auction. And then the buildings started disappearing. The Airport Authority would raze one, clean up the debris, and move to the next.

Then her block of on-base housing started emptying, too. A pair of homes were sold and moved to near Fourth and Adams. Others were demolished.

By the time Foster left in 1986, two homes remained. And when she moved her mother out a few years ago — her father died in 2008, by then a retired police captain with 34 years of service — just her childhood home was still standing.

It had served her family for 50 years, more than four times longer than the base had existed.

* * *

Foster and her husband, Brian, live nearby in Arnold Heights — the former base houses across Northwest 48th.

She can’t help but keep an eye on her family’s former home. “Every time we drive out of the Air Park area, we look over there,” she said. “It’s hard to see it and not be used.”

And it was hard, recently, to see the graffiti appear on its garage, and then the plywood covering its windows and doors.

That had to happen, McNally said. “We’ve had some vandalism issues. It’s become a bit of an attractive nuisance.”

Something else had to happen, too. The property is zoned for heavy industrial, and that’s not compatible for residential use. And because nobody wants the house — despite the Airport Authority’s initial attempts to sell it and then to simply give it away — it applied for a city demolition permit earlier this month.

The remnants of the 100-year-old transplanted farmhouse could be carried away in a dump truck in the next few weeks, opening a large tract of land the Airport Authority hopes will be attractive to developers.

Foster had mixed feelings about its fate. Hard to see it empty, but hard to see it go, too.

“Maybe it will bring some closure,” she said, her voice cracking. “I guess I’m glad nobody else gets to live there.”

