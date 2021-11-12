Watch Now: Acts like a duck — egret tries to fit in with new flock in southeast Lincoln

Before the cattle egret was named LuLu, and before it made five new friends, it missed the rest of its flock’s flight south.
This late in the year, the bird should have been well on its way to the Gulf Coast.
But it appeared in the sky over southeast Lincoln’s Pine Lake last week, where Wen Hu’s five domestic ducks have lived and played for nearly two years.
Hu called her ducks home; she feared this strange new bird would attack them. But it had other plans.
“The bird followed them back to our yard,” Hu said. “My husband said, ‘This bird likes our ducks.’”
The egret followed the ducks to their cage in Hu’s back yard. And when Hu turned on the light and opened the door to their insulated, free-standing duck house — the signal it was time to come in — the egret followed the ducks inside, where it spent the night with them.
In the morning, it followed them back outside.
But then it flew away.
It returned that night, as the sun was setting, to rejoin its new friends, a schedule it’s kept for a week now — disappearing during the day, returning at night to sleep with the ducks.
And that’s a new one for Joel Jorgensen, nongame bird program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“I’ve not heard of a situation like this,” he said. “It’s a little bit of a head-scratcher.”
Cattle egrets are communal birds, flying out in the morning, returning to their roosts at night. They’ve typically left Nebraska by mid-October, but this bird — what he calls a tardy migrant — stayed behind.
“For whatever reason, this bird’s brain is telling it, ‘We don’t have to move on.’”
He could only speculate about what it’s doing with the ducks. It’s not unusual for wayward members of a flocking species to try to flock-up with another species — though Jorgensen hadn’t heard of egrets doing this — especially if they look familiar.
“They’re like, ‘Hey, these birds look kind of close.’”
The cattle egret is white; Hu’s ducks are also white, but a little larger. Still, they’ve welcomed the egret, and are gentle and friendly around it, Hu said, though it avoids her two geese.
And Hu has welcomed it, too. She named it LuLu; lu is Chinese for egret.
But she worries about it surviving a Nebraska winter if it’s supposed to be farther south. She can keep LuLu warm inside at night, but what about when it flies off during the day?
That depends on the severity of the winter and its ability to find something to eat — and so far, it’s shown no interest in duck food.
“Access to food is the big limiting factor,” Jorgensen said. “If it has access to food, there’s a chance.”
But there’s also a chance that won’t be an issue, he said. The egret could sense this weekend’s change in weather and remember it has somewhere else to be.
Hu hopes it does. “If that happens, I will be happy for him.”
