Watch Now: Acts like a duck — egret tries to fit in with new flock in southeast Lincoln

Before the cattle egret was named LuLu, and before it made five new friends, it missed the rest of its flock’s flight south.

This late in the year, the bird should have been well on its way to the Gulf Coast.

But it appeared in the sky over southeast Lincoln’s Pine Lake last week, where Wen Hu’s five domestic ducks have lived and played for nearly two years.

Hu called her ducks home; she feared this strange new bird would attack them. But it had other plans.

“The bird followed them back to our yard,” Hu said. “My husband said, ‘This bird likes our ducks.’”

The egret followed the ducks to their cage in Hu’s back yard. And when Hu turned on the light and opened the door to their insulated, free-standing duck house — the signal it was time to come in — the egret followed the ducks inside, where it spent the night with them.

In the morning, it followed them back outside.

But then it flew away.

It returned that night, as the sun was setting, to rejoin its new friends, a schedule it’s kept for a week now — disappearing during the day, returning at night to sleep with the ducks.