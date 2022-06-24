Watch now: Abortion rights backers rally in Lincoln, promise to work against ban in Nebraska

It was quiet — unusually quiet — when Sonora Torquati arrived at work Friday morning.
Her co-workers were in a funk and "acting weird," she said, which was out of the norm.
"Then, about 20 minutes after open, I learned what happened," Torquati said. "Everyone was just kind of upset."
On Friday, in a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, erasing the landmark precedent that provided women a right to an abortion.
The holding by the court's conservative majority, written by Justice Samuel Alito, triggered abortion bans in 13 states across the country.
Nebraska wasn't among them. In April, an attempt by the Legislature to put a ban in place if the 1973 decision was overturned failed to overcome a filibuster.
Abortion remains legal, and accessible in the state for now, said Andi Curry Grubb, the state executive director for Planned Parenthood of Nebraska.
"Today's decision did absolutely nothing to change that," Curry Grubb said in a Zoom call with reporters Friday afternoon. "Planned Parenthood and the CARE Clinic of Bellevue proudly offer abortion care and will continue to do so."
While nothing has changed in Nebraska, Torquati and her niece, Marleigh Manrose, said news of the decision was a gut punch.
"I was sitting in my living room and saw it on the news and shed a few tears when I found out," said Manrose, who was among people who gathered at the County-City Building on Friday evening during a protest organized by Planned Parenthood.
"I felt like a part of my freedom was taken away today," she added.
Watch now: Ricketts said he'll work with speaker to call special session of Legislature to ban abortion
Protests took place across the country, including in Omaha, where an estimated 1,500 people gathered at Memorial Park.
At the Lincoln protest, 300-400 people filled the sidewalks and spilled onto Lincoln Mall across 10th Street as they listened to a handful of speakers.
Attendees waved signs, both printed and homemade, that expressed anger at the decision, the Supreme Court and Republican politicians, as well as support for other women.
"I personally know people who have had abortions," Manrose said. "It's their body and their choice, and nobody else should have an opinion on it."
Speakers at the event encouraged those in attendance to channel their anger and energy into direct action, both in upcoming elections, as well as if the Legislature convenes later this summer in an anticipated special session to enact an abortion ban in Nebraska.
"With this decision, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey and dismantled the federal constitutional protections for abortions that have existed for 50 years," said Scout Richters, reproductive rights counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska.
Richters said the ruling "allows anti-abortion politicians across the country to force women and other people who can become pregnant into lives they did not envision."
Earlier Friday, Ashlei Spivey, founder and director of I Be Black Girl, said Friday's decision will have a disproportionate impact on women of color and those living in rural areas.
"If you want to force people to have pregnancies, we know the mortality rate for people of color is significantly higher," Spivey said.
Colette Yellow Robe echoed Spivey during the rally, saying the Supreme Court's decision would have added negative consequences for Indigenous women and women of color.
She called Friday's decision "a direct assault" on the sovereignty of women, and called on the protesters to push back on what she described as a calculated effort by abortion opponents.
"This cowardice and the declaration of war against all women in this country requires our allies to put words into action," Yellow Robe said. "This is no longer just a woman's issue, this is a human rights issue."
Erin Feichtinger, policy director at the Women's Fund of Omaha, called the decision "an unprecedented stripping away of a fundamental right that has existed for five decades."
Any ban on abortion, which the Legislature is expected to consider, would also have "a devastating impact" on the economic well-being of women, as well as businesses and communities, she added.
Instead, Feichtinger said lawmakers should consider bills to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work, are able to be safely housed and food-secure, and have paid family leave if and when they do choose to become parents.
All of the speakers at Friday's virtual news conference said they are prepared to fight any proposed abortion ban that may go before the Legislature in the coming weeks.
"We have been doing all the work we need to to prepare for every scenario we could face," Curry Grubb said. "We're going to do the exact same thing we did during the (legislative) session: remind Nebraskans this is now the values they stand for, remind state senators that they serve their constituents.
"We're going to turn people out and we're going to defeat anything that they bring," she added.
Others who support abortion rights also indicated the fight now moves to the state Capitol and other areas where policy is made.
Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of Out Nebraska, called the decision an attack on "every person with a uterus," including those in the LGBTQ community.
"We need to be organizing, we need to be getting to the polls," Swatsworth said during the rally. "It is only arm-in-arm, it is only hand-in-hand, it is only stepping up together that we can make a difference in this fight."
Richters said recent polling shows a majority of Nebraskans oppose an abortion ban, which demonstrates there is momentum behind the effort to defeat any proposed legislation.
"We continue to evaluate all of our options, including litigation, work in the Legislature, and at the ballot box, to use all of the tools we have to fight back against these bans and keep abortion legal," she said.
